Strategy DNA Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)
Strategy DNA, a full-service consulting company, has achieved certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise.
As a WBENC-certified business, we look forward to playing an important role in supporting our community and promoting economic and social development.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release
— Valentina Fomenko, CEO, Strategy DNA, Inc.
March 7, 2023
CONTACT:
Valentina Fomenko
hello@strategydnaconsulting.com
Phone: 212-203-5564
Strategy DNA Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council –
Strategy DNA, a full-service consulting company helping enterprises and investors across industries identify growth points and adapt to market shifts, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise Council Greater DMV, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.
Valentina Fomenko, Strategy DNA’s Founder and CEO, says, “women-owned businesses are an important contributor to the economy. By certifying and supporting these businesses, society can help to create more jobs, generate more revenue, and drive economic growth. As a WBENC-certified business, we look forward to playing an important role in supporting our community and promoting economic and social development.”
The WBENC standard of certification is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm that the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women and that the business has the appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.
By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, empowering women as leaders and bringing about a more diverse, balanced, and sustainable economy.
WBENC Certification, combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network, provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round, both virtually and in-person, for women-owned businesses to grow and expand their business and innovation through events, programming, and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.
To learn more about Strategy DNA, please visit www.strategydnaconsulting.com.
About Strategy DNA:
Since 2007, Strategy DNA, a full-service consulting company, has been helping enterprises and investors across industries identify growth points and adapt to market shifts. We provide strategic planning, program and project management, and implementation support services to help business leaders take their organizations to the next level.
About WBENC:
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands and many states, cities, and other entities look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also supports consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where, and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com.
Valentina Fomenko
Strategy DNA, Inc.
+1 212-203-5564
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn