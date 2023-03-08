BetterMe Launches “Dance Into Confidence” Activewear Collection and Dance Challenges
BetterMe releases an activewear collection Dance Into Confidence, and a dance challenge to focus on the liberating power of every step, and growing confidence.KYIV , UKRAINE , March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BetterMe releases a new collection of activewear "Dance Into Confidence", and a special dance challenge to focus on the body on the move, the liberating power of every step, and growing confidence from within.
Dancing is a great tool for building self-confidence and enjoying the body’s flexibility. BetterMe believes there is a direct connection between body and mind; finding that connection can help feel a person's best. The high-res images of the collection can be found here.
Composition & Comfort
Our collection is about comfort in every movement. The body’s natural flow guides our design approach. The sets are made of soft, squat-proof, and breathable fabric. It is also sweatproof, moisture-absorbing, and has anti-odor technology. The material gently compresses the body but doesn’t constrict movement.
Empowerment
Many of us tend to associate specific colors with certain emotions and imagery; that’s why we made the collection in leopard colors. Leopard print awakes something primal and much-needed to support a person in exploring the body, its natural flow, and its emotional state. Every item in BetterMe's collection has affirmations and positive messages embroidered on the clothing label for a more immersive experience.
Items
The collection consists of 9 items in 4 colors: red leopard, pink leopard, brown leopard, and black, allowing the creation of a perfect look matching any mood or activity. The collection includes leggings, shorts, micro-shorts, tops, t-shirts, socks, etc. Each item is made for different body types, has inclusive size ranges, and makes a perfect fit for a wide range of customers; most items are from XS to 2XL. The new collection is available to order at https://store.betterme.world/collections/dance-collection.
Dance Challenges
Together with talented dancers, BetterMe developed a special dance challenge for people to build their confidence, inspired by heels and hip-hop. The challenges are a mix of physical and mental practices, including visualization exercises, guides on how to deal with emotions through movement, physical and mental warmups, practices to study moves, create performance, choose the rhythm, etc. The Dance Challenges is available in BetterMe: Health Coaching app.
BetterMe is confident that dance can boost self-esteem, empower, help heal trauma, embrace negative emotions, or celebrate positive ones. Besides, according to many researchers, it is great for improving cardiovascular function, building core strength, promoting good posture, preventing muscle injuries and back pain, decreasing anxiety, improving psychological well-being, and reducing the risk of cognitive decline as we age.
"I was always a chubby, shy girl as a child. Then I realized that if a person has an inferiority complex, society will press on it at some point. At 28, I understood that dancing gives me the potential to accept my body as it is and appreciate its beauty, movement, and rhythm. Confidence makes me look stronger, sexier, and more successful - and what starts as perception becomes a reality. Once a person starts believing in themselves, they realize things they thought were unachievable were actually within their reach. Our mission is to ignite others and empower them to build their confidence through dancing", said Victoria Repa, CEO and Founder of BetterMe, Health Coach.
BetterMe is a health and wellness platform that caters to over 150 million users by providing a tailored, bio-individual approach to fitness and well-being. The company's headquarters are based in Kyiv, Ukraine. With 5.5 million monthly active users, BetterMe has been recognized as one of the top 3 apps for guided workouts globally by Apple in 2022.
Marta Dzhumaha
BetterMe
+380 97 104 0409
marta.dzhumaha@betterme.world