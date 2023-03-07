Aisot Technologies Secures CHF 1.8 Million Seed Funding Led by Haute Capital Partners
Aisot Technologies, a spin-off from ETH Zurich developing AI-powered portfolio insights for equity and crypto markets, received CHF 1.8 million in seed funding
It has been amazing to see the positive feedback we’ve received from our customers as we work to develop products allowing wealth & asset managers to leverage data, quant tools and AI.”ZURICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We are excited to partner with HAUTE because they recognize the huge role AI will play in the future of asset management,” said Stefan Klauser, CEO and Co-Founder of Aisot Technologies AG (aisot), about the partnership with Haute Capital Partners AG (HAUTE), a Swiss investment firm listed on the BX Swiss stock exchange (HAUTE). Klauser: “HAUTE is an ideal partner for aisot as we deepen our AI products and scale our company. Overall, it has been amazing to see the positive feedback we’ve received from our customers as we work to develop products allowing wealth & asset managers to leverage data, quant tools and AI.” The new capital will help to fund key additions to the team and support critical customer demands, product development and growth initiatives. The seed round was joined by angel investors in Switzerland, among them individuals from the Swiss ICT Investor Club (SICTIC).
Thibault Leroy Bürki, Chairman & CEO at HAUTE, commented: "We chose aisot for their innovative approach to wealth management, advanced AI engine, and ability to generate alpha in real-time, making them a leading provider of AI solutions for asset and wealth management. aisot’s AI engine provides clients with the amazing ability to adjust customized portfolios to market trends in real-time while generating alpha.”
This new round of funding brings aisot’s total funding to CHF 2.3 million. Zurich-based accelerator Tenity (formerly F10) and friends and family provided a CHF 0.5 million pre-seed round in 2021.
Product-led growth
In 2022, aisot successfully launched an U.S. equity product and onboarded UX Wealth as client, making aisot's U.S. equity strategy investable to more than 10'000 client accounts. aisot’s equity product outperformed the S&P 500 for the entire year of 2022. On the crypto side, aisot onboarded a Switzerland-based fund, backing the world's first AI-driven crypto AMC (actively managed certificate). In addition, aisot is set to launch additional AMCs in spring 2023. The new funding will accelerate the development of an AI-powered interactive self-service platform for asset and wealth managers.
About Aisot Technologies AG:
Aisot Technologies AG (aisot), an official ETH Zurich spin-off, and member of ETH's AI Center, is pioneering a new way to invest. aisot’s AI platform and products allow asset and wealth managers to automatically adapt customized strategies and portfolios to fast-changing markets. On a mission to make quant and AI tools accessible to the broader financial industry through an interactive platform and as standalone and white-labeled investment products, aisot leverages next generation AI models and datasets. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, aisot maintains a network of partners and associates throughout Europe and the U.S. For more information, visit www.aisot.ch or join our LinkedIn community.
