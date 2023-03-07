New Carbon Offset Projects Put Carbon Market Exchange Ltd. Over 1B Ton Threshold

Carbon Market Exchange Ltd. is proud to convert 160,000 hectares of timber concessions into a 30-year conservation area that includes a strategic partnership with local communities.

Diverse portfolio includes high-quality sites in Indonesia, Tanzania, Suriname and Belize

We prioritize risk management by maintaining a biodiverse portfolio and using advanced modeling tools to mitigate financial exposure.” — General Counsel and CFO Ralph Carmichael

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon Market Exchange Ltd. (CMX), a leader in originating and trading nature-based carbon offsets, has a carbon pipeline that now exceeds 1 billion tons. The Company's projects are at various stages of development and offsets are staged to begin dropping later this year. The CMX pipeline should exceed 25% of the world-wide market on a forward basis. The company will trade over 50 million tons of offsets in 2023, which represents over 15% of the expected trade volume worldwide.

“We prioritize risk management by maintaining a biodiverse portfolio and using advanced modeling tools to mitigate financial exposure,” stated General Counsel and CFO Ralph Carmichael. “No one project represents more than 5% of the CMX portfolio and the offsets are derived from numerous geographic and political regions, all with significant environmental impact.”

Carbon Market Exchange Ltd. projects span the globe from Southeast Asia to Africa and are carefully selected and generated from world-class conservation sites. The offsets include blue carbon, agriculture, forests and renewable energy.

“What truly sets us apart is ensuring local and indigenous leaders have a seat at the table and local communities benefit from carbon offset creation,” stated Shenna Fortner, CEO of Carbon Market Exchange Ltd. “Our company provides real-world climate solutions that use financial markets to protect critical biodiversity in the fight for the future.”

Last year CMX launched its nature-based digital token XCO2, available on Polygon, an EVM compatible blockchain technology that provides cryptographic proof, transparency and public accountability. The company is dedicated to financial growth through conservation of natural assets around the world and meeting climate targets.

Below is a project snapshot of work that contributes to this monumental 1B ton achievement.

Carbon Market Exchange Ltd. Project Highlights:

Belize: Maya Forest Corridor

The Maya Forest Connection Corridor in central Belize connects two of the largest areas of unbroken protected habitat in Mesoamerica and is home to all of Belize’s wild cats. The area is also habitat for the critically endangered Baird’s Tapir, Central American River Turtle, and the White-lipped peccaries that have disappeared in more than 60 percent of their range, and other wildlife species and forest biodiversity. Carbon Market Exchange Ltd. is providing carbon financing for project development located in a landscape of private lands experiencing four times the national deforestation rate due to the rapid expansion of large-scale, unsustainable monocrops.

Tanzania: Cashewnut Agroforestry

Carbon Market Exchange Ltd. reached an agreement with the Cashewnut Board of Tanzania for exclusive rights to more than 1 million hectares (over 2.6 million acres) for an agroforestry carbon offset project. The project ensures the planting of an additional 15 million avocado trees, 15 million coffee trees and 25 million cashew trees, a monumental achievement. By protecting this land, Tanzania will increase the country’s biodiversity, resilience and soil health. Agroforestry projects are critically important in sequestering carbon and play an important role in the future of carbon markets.

Tanzania: Mafia Reef

The Mafia Reef in the Pwani Region of Tanzania is an ecological wonder with some of the most endangered marine species in the world, including the rare dugong, a cousin of the manatee and five species of sea turtles. Carbon Market Exchange Ltd. has reached an agreement with the government of Tanzania on a blue carbon project to protect the Mafia Reef and coastal ecosystems in the Indian Ocean. Our oceans generate half of the world’s oxygen and absorb a third of the world’s CO2, but coral reefs face unprecedented threats from a warming planet and ocean acidification, resulting in bleaching and extreme loss of biodiversity. This project is a significant carbon offset with the ability to protect the delicate balance of this environment.

Suriname: Forest and Community Preservation

The South American nation of Suriname is comprised of over 94% dense forest with significant biodiversity and a rich carbon sink. Carbon Market Exchange Ltd. is proud to convert 160,000 hectares of timber concessions into a 30-year conservation area that includes a strategic partnership with local communities. CMX has acquired Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) with community stakeholders, ensuring local leaders will have a strong role to play in protecting the forest from logging and development.

Indonesia: Gorontalo Mangroves

Located on the Minahasa Peninsula on the island of Sulawesi, the Gorontalo Province has a diverse topography that includes a complex ecosystem of coral reefs and mangrove forests. Carbon Market Exchange Ltd. is developing a blue carbon project to preserve and protect the reefs and mangroves of Gorontalo Province and create important carbon offsets. Mangrove trees are not only vital in the protection of shoreline communities, but they also have the unique ability to store substantial amounts of carbon and are proven to be instrumental in the fight against climate change. Ocean habitats such as seagrasses and mangroves can sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere at rates up to four times higher than terrestrial forests.

Indonesia: East Kalimantan Rainforest

Located on the island of Borneo, East Kalimantan is one of the most biodiverse places on the planet. Rich in dense rainforest, The purchase agreement between Carbon Market Exchange Ltd. and Indonesia will convert 450,000 hectares of dense forest and timber concessions to a conservation area, including 135,000 hectares of peatlands, which store more carbon than all other vegetation types in the world combined. These two projects represent significant carbon sequestration opportunities that are essential to combat climate change. Borneo’s lush forests face threats from deforestation, illegal logging, mining, palm oil plantations and other development. Indonesia is committed to reducing its deforestation and other practices that increase emissions and further threaten wildlife habitat.



About Carbon Market Exchange

Established in 2021, Carbon Market Exchange Ltd. is revolutionizing global conservation through market-based climate solutions. Its nature-based crypto token XCO2 makes meeting international climate targets more accessible to companies and individuals, while empowering local conservation. Carbon Market Exchange Ltd. has operations in the United States, Belize, Tanzania, Suriname and Indonesia. It is dedicated to conserving 30% of the planet by 2030. For more information, visit Carbon Market Exchange.