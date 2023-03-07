Eltropy Brings Sunshine to California Credit Unions with “Digital Conversations For CFIs” Tour of the Golden State
Credit unions to discuss lending, cybersecurity, collections, fraud, labor shortages and other hot topics, March 16 at the Westin San Jose
We couldn’t be happier about Eltropy launching this tour, focusing on the unique challenges that California credit unions face today.”MILPITAS, CALIF., USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), is excited to announce its “Digital Conversations for CFIs” Tour, which will take place across the U.S., starting in San Jose, March 16. The tour will bring together executives of local credit unions to address many of the toughest challenges faced by our industry today, including labor shortages, collection delinquencies, fraud, compliance issues, and the integrated digital conversations that can help overcome them.
— Larry Palochik, EVP, California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues
The tour will kick off March 16 in San Jose and then continue on to Pasadena on March 30. Eltropy has partnered with the California Credit Union League (CCUL) and the Nevada Credit Union League (NCUL) for this tour, which promises to offer enlightening discussion and insight for all attendees.
“We’re excited to help bring more industry leaders together through these kinds of live events, which we believe are the ideal venue for sharing our industry’s challenges and discovering best practices,” said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. “Credit unions of all levels deserve an opportunity to discover the solutions available to them to manage an upcoming recession.”
Attendees will have the chance to hear from credit union industry leaders such as Paul Jockish, SVP, CFO of Stanford Credit Union; Jennifer Boyle, SVP of Redwood Credit Union; and Susan Makris, CAO of Patelco Credit Union. Each of them will share experiences and insights, offering attendees an opportunity to learn from their success and failures. Topics will include lending, security, collections, fraud, staffing shortages, and many more.
There will also be a networking hour for attendees to mingle with their peers while enjoying drinks and food.
“We couldn’t be happier about Eltropy launching this tour, focusing on the unique challenges that California credit unions face today,” said Larry Palochik, Executive Vice President, California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues. “We believe that digital conversations are such a critical part of the solution, and can’t wait to see how credit unions can leverage the collective expertise of the group.”
"Our goal is to offer a valuable experience to credit unions of all sizes, so we hope everyone who reads this will invite your colleagues to this event,” said Garg.
To learn more about the Digital Conversations for CFIs tour, or to register for the San Jose or Pasadena events, or one of the upcoming events of the tour across the U.S., click here for San Jose - March 16 and click here for Pasadena - March 30.
