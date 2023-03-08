10 Trailblazing Female Travelers for International Women's Day
Solo travel develops and promotes resilience and independence which are traits clearly demonstrated by these amazing women.TORONTO, CANADA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of International Women's Day, Solo Traveler is recognizing the achievements of 10 fearless female adventurers who have inspired generations of women to pursue their dreams without being held back by societal restrictions.
"The women on our list have not only broken records and pushed boundaries, but they have also paved the way for future generations of female adventurers. They have inspired women around the world to dream big, take risks, and live life on their own terms," shares Janice Waugh, publisher and founder, Solo Traveler.
The list in our article, “Celebrating 10 Trailblazing Female Adventurers on International Women’s Day”, on SoloTravelerWorld.com includes: Jean Batten, Nellie Bly, Krystyna Chojnowska-Liskiewicz, Amelia Earhart, Barbara Hillary, Dervla Murphy, Jessica Nabongo, Ida Pfeiffer, Junko Tabei, and Aloha Wanderwell.
Waugh muses, "I love that at five feet and 92 pounds Junko Tabei did not fit the image of the person who would shatter the myth that women couldn’t excel at adventure travel. But, as we saw during her historic climb as the first woman to the top of Mount Everest, size doesn’t equal ability.”
Many of the women being recognized traveled solo at a time when it was not an acceptable activity for women. Waugh shares, "It is a shame that women were generally denied the experience of solo travel for so long as it is an incredibly empowering experience that can transform a person's life. The women on our list have demonstrated the positive traits and habits that solo travel can help develop, including self-awareness, independence, and self-reliance."
Their accomplishments are all the more remarkable when one considers that many of these women traveled solo at a time when societal norms made solo travel unthinkable for women. Their bravery and determination have set a powerful example for women around the world, demonstrating that there are no limits to what women can achieve.
“I was happy to see a fellow Canadian, and first woman to drive around the world, on the list, and can only imagine how much determination and courage it took for 16-year-old Aloha Wanderwell to leave home and drive around the world in 1922,” says Waugh.
Solo Traveler celebrates the lives and accomplishments of these 10 remarkable women, and we honor women around the world who are continuing to break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and inspire others to follow in their footsteps. Happy International Women's Day!
About Solo Traveler
Founded in 2009, Solo Traveler is a website and online community with a mission to inspire, inform, and advocate for those who travel alone. With over a quarter million active members in the Solo Travel Society on Facebook, Solo Traveler serves a large, diverse, and engaged community of solo travelers around the world. New content is published twice a week and weekly newsletters provide over 55,000 subscribers with additional content, including 100+ solo travel tours and cruises with no or low single supplements from a wide array of providers. SoloTravelerWorld.com
