ParentShield is added to Cornwall Council's Service Directory

ParentShield, the UK's Child Protection Mobile Network has been listed for the first time in Cornwall Council's Service Directory

We're absolutely delighted to be added by Cornwall Council to the Service Directory. We have many users in Cornwall who recommend us to friends and family every week.” — Paul Stevenson

TRURO, CORNWALL, UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ParentShield, the UK's child protection mobile phone service, has been added to the Service Directory provided and maintained by Cornwall Council's Family Information Service.

ParentShield provides SIM cards for children to many families and foster carers across the historic county. The service provides parents and carers with a child-safe alternative to using a normal adult mobile phone service. Normal adult mobile phone services, says ParentShield, can be problematic for children as they don't provide and monitoring or time-based or caller-based blocking capabilities. There are many instances where younger children will need to be restricted to the ability to call home, or other known and trusted numbers. The features it provides, give peace of mind and security to Parents as well as an outstanding mobile signal thanks to the MVNO's All-Network Roaming.

ParentShield also treats the answerphone facility differently to completely remove the possibility of phone hacking or bullying by voicemail which is a very real thing.

The Support in Cornwall directory is a large resource of quality information and links. A Google Search of the website returns some 265,000 pages of information, resources and links to services useful for parents and carers across the six Borough and District Councils of Cornwall - Caradon, Carrick, Kerrier, North Cornwall, Restormel and Penwith.

Coverage across a large rural area such as Cornwall is key consideration for customers.

About ParentShield

ParentShield is the UK’s only Mobile Network designed specifically with children in mind, incorporating a wide range of tools - from call recording to keyword alerts - that allow parents to oversee their child’s phone usage without invading their privacy. It can work with any unlocked feature-phone, smartphone or smartwatch and does not require any app or parental controls to be set on the device. Its features are handled remotely, allowing for optimal convenience while kids retain their independence. The SIMs work across the UK and beyond.

ParentShield was founded in 2018 and has quickly grown to supplying thousands of safe mobile phone contracts to parents, for their children to use.