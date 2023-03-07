BrandBastion launches AI platform to help social media marketers manage comments faster
The new platform automates moderation, tracks negativity peaks, measures sentiment, and even identifies which comments need a reply
We have been helping some of the world's leading brands, like Netflix and Uber, manage their engagement by using the advanced AI technology we perfected. We decided to apply that knowledge at scale.”VISEU, PORTUGAL, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traditionally, managing social media comments has been a very resource and time-consuming task, especially for brands receiving hundreds of conversations across multiple platforms. In response, BrandBastion has recently launched BrandBastion Lite, an AI-driven platform that automates comment moderation and sentiment analysis, enabling social media marketers to manage conversations much faster and more efficiently.
— Jenny Wolfram, the CEO, and founder of BrandBastion
"BrandBastion Lite is a new way marketers can leverage AI. Every brand on social media can use it to streamline comment management," said Jenny Wolfram, the CEO, and founder of BrandBastion. "For the last 10 years, we have been helping some of the world's leading brands like Netflix and Uber manage their engagement by using advanced AI technology we perfected. We decided to apply that knowledge at scale and create a platform that could help every single brand, big or small, manage all of their conversations quicker with AI.”
BrandBastion Lite is designed to help social media marketers struggling to manage high volumes of comments on social media platforms. It currently covers ads and organic on Facebook (including Dynamic Ads), Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter.
The new platform uses AI to detect spam, offensive, or inappropriate comments and can hide them automatically. It also allows marketers to quickly identify which comments require a response by using Intent Recognition, and generate replies with AI in one click.
The platform also provides valuable insights into content performance, sentiment across paid campaigns and posts, and customized filtering options as it automatically analyzes sentiment in 109 languages.
With BrandBastion Lite, social media marketers can streamline their comment management and focus on building strong relationships with their audiences. BrandBastion Lite is available now, with pricing starting at $89 per month, and most plans include unlimited users.
