2022 ACFR Now Available

TEXAS, March 7 - The audited State of Texas Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) for the fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2022, is now available. This report presents the financial position and results of operations for Texas state government in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles as prescribed by the Governmental Accounting Standards Board.

 

