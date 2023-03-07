Strothman+Co Launches Data Advisory Services

New solutions enable businesses across the region to unlock the power of their data and improve performance

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strothman+Co, a Kentucky and Indiana-based CPA firm, today announced the launch of its Data Advisory Services group. Led by industry veteran Steve Fulton, the team will enable businesses across the region to discover hidden insights in their existing datasets.

The services, which will be tailored to every client, are wide-ranging, helping businesses uncover actionable data points across their organizations. Armed with these insights, business leaders can make decisions with improved confidence, allocate resources more effectively, and embrace data-driven storytelling with a range of powerful data visualization tools.

This new practice forms a perfect complement to Strothman+Co’s existing suite of accounting and advisory solutions. The firm currently supports organizations in Kentucky, Indiana, and beyond with a wide range of services including audit, tax planning, advisory, technology, and compliance, among others.

Commenting on Strothman+Co’s new data analytics and visualization services, Steve Fulton said:

“Data services are an extremely high-value item that organizations should leverage to make more informed decisions and understand their business better. With its existing skills and relationships, Strothman+Co is uniquely well-positioned to guide and equip those looking to develop those capabilities.”

Today, more businesses than ever before are embracing sophisticated analytics tools to help develop and share data-driven insights that unlock new growth opportunities. Often, success lies in adopting a solution tailored to the needs of the business rather than using an off-the-shelf tool.

Steve Fulton comments:

“Once businesses see their own data presented to them in a way they’ve never seen it before, it’s a real lightbulb moment. Leaders immediately realize the power that lies in their data and see how harnessing these insights can boost performance across their organizations. It’s an exciting opportunity that inevitably results in improved financial performance.”

Sarah Waskey, CPA, COO & CFO of Strothman+Co echoes this sentiment, commenting:

"Adding a tailored data analytics platform to our existing management and financial reporting system has been one of the most impactful innovations I have seen in my accounting career. Experiencing this transformative power is the reason we are so passionate about providing this service to our clients."

Strothman+Co is a full-service accounting and advisory firm serving clients in Kentucky, Indiana, and beyond. In addition to these pioneering new data solutions, the firm also offers a wide range of services to organizations and individuals, including audit, assurance, tax planning, outsourced accounting, strategic advisory, wealth management, and more.

Press Contact: if you have inquiries about this news or to get in touch with Strothman+Co, contact marketing@strothman.com or (502) 585-1600.