Amgen R&D Executive David Reese to Lead CEO Roundtable on Cancer Board

David M. Reese, MD, Executive Vice President of R&D at Amgen, has been elected board chairman of the CEO Roundtable on Cancer.

Reese previously served as a member of the Roundtable's board and its Life Sciences Council.

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Directors of the CEO Roundtable on Cancer have elected David M. Reese, MD, Executive Vice President of Research and Development at Amgen, to a two-year term as Board Chairman effective immediately.

Dr. Reese oversees Discovery Research, Global Development, Global Regulatory Affairs and Safety, as well as Global Medical at Amgen, one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies.

He has been a member of the Roundtable Board for the past year and, before that, he provided scientific counsel to the non-profit through its Life Sciences Council.

As chairman for the CEO Roundtable, he will guide work to develop and implement initiatives that reduce the risk of cancer, enable early diagnosis, facilitate access to the best available treatments, and hasten the discovery of novel and more effective anti-cancer therapies to help eliminate cancer as a personal disease and public health problem.

The non-profit was founded by former President George H.W. Bush in 2001 to bring bold and imaginative solutions to cancer treatment and prevention.

Dr. Reese has deep experience in the area of cancer research. Since he joined Amgen in 2005, he has served in various leadership roles within the Research and Development organization including Senior Vice President of Translational Sciences and Oncology where he oversaw the translation of Amgen’s medicines from the lab into the clinic and the overall oncology strategy.

Prior to joining Amgen, Dr. Reese was director of Clinical Research for the Breast Cancer International Research Group (BCIRG) and a co-founder, president and chief medical officer of Translational Oncology Research International (TORI), a not-for-profit academic clinical research organization.

Dr. Reese is a graduate of Harvard College and the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He completed training in Internal Medicine and Hematology/Oncology at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Medicine, and subsequently served on the faculty at UCLA and the University of California, San Francisco.

About the CEO Roundtable on Cancer

The CEO Roundtable on Cancer was founded in 2001, when former President George H.W. Bush challenged a group of executives to "do something bold and venturesome about cancer within your own corporate families." The CEOs responded by creating and encouraging the widespread adoption of the CEO Cancer Gold Standard™ which calls for organizations to evaluate their health benefits and workplace culture and take extensive, concrete actions in five key areas of health and wellness to address cancer in the workplace. For more information on the CEO Cancer Gold Standard and the no-cost, web-based accreditation process, please visit www.CancerGoldStandard.org.