Paul E. Grinnell 1939-2023

Paul Everett Grinnell, 84, of Rochester, Minnesota, passed away on February 22, 2023.

Paul was born January 26, 1939, to Dr. E.L. and Rose Grinnell in Grand Forks, North Dakota. He graduated from Grand Forks Central High School in 1957 where he excelled at athletics, including letters in basketball, football, and track. Working as a brick tender and layer throughout his school years, Paul graduated from University of North Dakota in 1961 with a business degree and 1964 with a law degree.

While a student at the University of North Dakota, Paul met his future wife, Kay Elizabeth Kollitz, of Thief River Falls. They went on to raise four children in Moorhead. After law school, he joined a small firm in Crookston, Minnesota and in 1967 moved to join a larger firm in Moorhead, Minnesota, where he was named partner in 1970. Paul was elected County Attorney in 1970, a position he held for nine years. He worked as an attorney for 42 years, receiving a number of state and national recognitions as well as serving in leadership positions of several community organizations.

Paul immensely enjoyed projects at the lake. Golf and tennis were his favorite sports for many years.

Paul is survived by his beloved and patient wife of 60 years, Kay; his brother and wife, David and Teddy; his sons and wives, David, Michael and Somsiri, Thomas, and Stephen and Jennifer; and his grandchildren, Madeline, Taylor, Sydney, Damask, Tasman, Grahame, and Griffin. Paul was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Deon Grinnell.

A Celebration of Life will be held in warmer months with time and date to be determined. Paul participated in the Mayo Clinic Anatomical Bequest Program and asked that any memorials be directed to Mayo Clinic Hospice Program 200 1st St. SW Rochester, MN or a favorite charity.

