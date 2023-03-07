Announcing the opening of the Neversink River Resort
Bridging the gap between rugged camping and high-end retreatsNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Outsider, a hospitality company based in Bozeman, Montana, and Time Studio, a design company based in New York City, are delighted to announce the opening of the Neversink River Resort, a campground located on 70 acres, bordering the Neversink River, just an hour and a half from NYC.
"Our approach has been to highlight the property's natural beauty, while gently upgrading the existing structures to create an environment that feels like a comfortable second home," said Jesse Baker of Time Studio, the project's Creative Director.
The campground, much of which was originally constructed in the 1970's, features a River Lodge with a Private Meeting Room, the Neversink Cafe, and accommodation options including cabins, yurts, RV sites, and tent sites. Activities for guests include river tubing, kayaking, morning yoga, cruiser bikes, and walking trails throughout.
"Our intention is to bridge the gap between rugged camping and high-end retreats. We believe that everyone deserves to enjoy extraordinary hospitality and good design, and that there is space in the market to offer that experience in a way that hasn't been considered previously," noted Josh Weissenstein, Co-Founder of Team Outsider.
Neversink River Resort is currently open April through October, with upgrades ongoing. The property is capable of hosting groups, corporate events, and weddings of up to 300 guests. To learn more or to book your stay, follow @stayneversink on Instagram, or visit www.stayneversink.com.
About Team Outsider
Team Outsider is a hospitality company led by Josh Weissenstein and Cody Sauer that owns and operates campgrounds and RV parks nationwide. To learn more, visit www.teamoutsider.com.
About Time Studio
Time Studio is a design company led by Jesse Baker with projects in NYC, Miami, Vancouver, and LA. To learn more, visit www.timestudionyc.com.
