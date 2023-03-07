Georgia Mortgage Assistance provides critical relief to homeowners

Georgia Mortgage Assistance (GMA) may help eligible homeowners who have faced or are currently facing financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Georgia received more than $300 million from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF), created by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. These funds help Georgia homeowners who have fallen behind on mortgage and other housing-related payments because of the pandemic.

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) was tasked with administering these funds through the Georgia Mortgage Assistance Program’s federally approved program offerings and specific eligibility requirements. Currently, the GMA program offers the following three types of assistance to eligible Georgia homeowners.

1. Mortgage Reinstatement: Helps to catch up or reduce delinquent mortgage payments for eligible homeowners who are three or more payments behind or who have three or more payments in forbearance.

2. Principal Curtailment: Helps to reduce the eligible homeowner’s mortgage loan balance if they suffered a permanent loss of income caused by the pandemic.

3. Housing Related Expenses: Helps eligible homeowners with a one-time payment paid directly to a vendor to bring or help bring the following housing expenses current:

Due or Delinquent Non-Escrowed Property Insurance

Delinquent Water, Gas, and Electric Utility Bills (Only with mortgage assistance)

The GMA program is slated to end by Sept. 30, 2026, or when the money is exhausted, whichever comes first. If you are a Georgia homeowner struggling to make your mortgage payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, consider applying for the GMA by visiting our website and watching the GMA Overview Video to learn more about eligibility and other program requirements.

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs is dedicated to helping build strong, vibrant communities with over 70 programs focused on growth and prosperity. Our mission success would not be possible without the continued support of leaders and partners across governments and in our communities. Please help us spread the word about the GMA program so that we can help our fellow Georgians together.