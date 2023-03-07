United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship Celebrates 2023 Entrepreneurship Educator of the Year

Dr. Eric Ligouri - Entrepreneurship Educator of the Year United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship

Dr. Eric W. Liguori awarded Entrepreneurship Educator of the Year at national level

It’s really a shared award that helps highlight the work of my entire team, our students, and Rowan’s rapidly growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.” — Dr. Eric Ligouri

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) presented the 2023 Entrepreneurship Educator of the Year Award to Dr. Eric W. Liguori, founding head of the School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship and professor of entrepreneurship at Rowan University, during its annual conference in Florida in January. This award is given to excellent educators who demonstrate a significant leadership role in promoting entrepreneurship through their work and contributions to the field.

“It’s a huge honor and very humbling, and not just because of my own research on entrepreneurship education or the work I do in my own classroom,” Dr. Liguori said of being named 2023 Entrepreneurship Educator of the Year. “It’s really a shared award that helps highlight the work of my entire team, our students, and Rowan’s rapidly growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

“Dr. Liguori’s impact on entrepreneurship education and the way entrepreneurship is taught across the globe is noteworthy,” said Dr. Christoph Winkler, founding program director, Hynes Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Iona University. “For many years he has been an active leader and scholar with a strong focus on entrepreneurship education, impacting countless programs, faculty, and students throughout his career.”

In addition to teaching around the world, Dr. Liguori served on USASBE’s Board of Directors (2014-2021), including a term as president (2019-2020). He was also founding executive editor of Entrepreneurship Education & Pedagogy (2018-2022). Dr. Liguori currently holds the Rohrer Endowed Chair of Entrepreneurship in the William G. Rohrer College of Business at Rowan University.

“Few people have done as much to take mainstream entrepreneurship education research as far as Dr. Liguori,” said Thomas G. Pittz, board chair of USASBE and associate professor at the University of Tampa. “He was instrumental in launching Entrepreneurship Education & Pedagogy, USASBE’s signature journal, which he served as founding executive editor of for the last five years.”

"Eric’s commitment to the relentless pursuit of pedagogical excellence within USASBE and at Rowan University is inspirational to colleagues, peers, and to the next generation of upcoming entrepreneurship educators,” said Julienne Shields, president and CEO of USASBE.

For more information about Dr. Liguori’s achievements, an interview with him is available at https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/25151274231151633

About USASBE

Founded in 1981, the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) is an inclusive community of educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs advancing entrepreneurship education through bold teaching, scholarship, and practice. Membership is open to all, as is attendance at USASBE’s hallmark annual conference. USASBE also publishes a peer-reviewed academic journal, Entrepreneurship Education & Pedagogy, and develops a variety of helpful resources and professional development opportunities for entrepreneurship educators as they create a positive impact. For more information, visit USASBE.org or contact USASBE CEO Julienne Shields at ceo@usasbe.org.

