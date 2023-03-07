ICAP People Solutions Joins WorldatWork as Newest Global Education Partner

WorldatWork's Best-in-class Certifications and Courses to Be Offered in Greece and Cyprus

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldatWork and Greek human capital consultants ICAP People Solutions announced today a global partnership to expand WorldatWork's best-in-class learning solutions to individuals and organizations in Greece and Cyprus.

ICAP People Solutions provides support to HR divisions of companies and organizations in both countries through a range of services and tools that serve all pillars of the HR function. Now they will be able to deliver WorldatWork's proprietary Total Rewards courses and certifications to new European audiences.

Through this strategic partnership, ICAP People Solutions will provide WorldatWork certifications through online and in-person classes, empowering Total Rewards professionals in Greece and Cyprus to take up leadership roles in the field while advancing their organizations.

Learners will now be able to earn WorldatWork's highly sought-after global certifications: Global Remuneration Professional (GRP®), Certified Compensation Professional (CCP®) and Certified Sales Compensation Professional (CSCP®).

"Bringing WorldatWork's decades of Total Rewards research and knowledge to our international peers is one of our most important missions," said Michael McCallum, Vice President of Global Development, WorldatWork. "The business and employment market today is truly global, and everyone benefits when the world's workers are compensated fairly and beneficially."

"Enabling our HR colleagues to access these one-of-a-kind learning opportunities and credentials is a game-changer for the region," said Elias Alevizos, President, and Group Chief Executive Officer for ICAP Outsourcing Solutions. "This key partnership with WorldatWork will ultimately create a gold standard for Total Rewards best practices in Greece and Cyprus that will empower our industries to attract and retain global talent."

Class schedules will be announced soon, and registration will open on April 3rd ,2023.

WorldatWork offers educational products and services to Total Rewards professionals through strategic partnerships serving more than 40 countries.

About ICAP People Solutions

ICAP People Solutions, a member of ICAP Outsourcing Solutions Group, provides a wide range of Human Resources Services in Greece and Cyprus offering comprehensive services of recruitment, staffing, reward, assessment, and training, adapting its solutions and tools to the needs and strategy of companies. We support organizations to create a working environment based on open communication, motivation, reward, and teamwork and therefore to achieve high levels of performance and become an Employer of Choice.

With state-of-the-art methodologies and tools, well-trained consultants and world-class strategic partners offers a complete portfolio of solutions that adds high value and flexibility to customers. For more details on ICAP People Solutions, please visit https://hcc.icappeoplesolutions.com/en/.

About WorldatWork

WorldatWork is the leading global nonprofit organization for professionals engaged in the critically important practice of compensation and rewards. We serve those who are responsible for cultivating productive, inspired, and committed workers in workplaces all around the globe. We support the design and delivery of remuneration and incentive programs and capabilities with our education and certifications; idea exchange; thought leadership; knowledge creation; information sharing; research; advocacy; and networking. For more details on WorldatWork, please visit www.worldatwork.org or follow us on Twitter: @WorldatWork and LinkedIn: @WorldatWork.

