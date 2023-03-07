Testa Omega-3 and Lyxia Corporation Launch Vegan Krill Alternative

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Testa Omega-3 is excited to launch its new and improved Vrill Omega™ supplement at the Natural Product Expo West show opening on March 7, 2023, in Anaheim, California. Vrill Omega is an innovative plant-based and vegan alternative to krill oil. Vrill Omega represents a new class of highly bioavailable omega-3 supplements offering both essential polyunsaturated fatty acids (DHA and EPA), as well as the potent antioxidant astaxanthin, in a formulation that is rich in easily-absorbed polar lipids – phospholipids and glycolipids - derived from microalgae and plants.

Vrill Omega vegan soft gel capsules are filled with a proprietary blend combining a solvent-free microalgal DHA oil with polar-lipid rich AlgaLab® Natural EPA produced by Lyxia Corporation, plus astaxanthin from the freshwater microalga Haematococcus pluvialis and non-GMO sunflower lecithin. Vrill Omega is intended to support cardiovascular, neurological, vision, and immune system health.

"We are dedicated to bringing science-based vegan omega-3 products to discerning consumers who demand the best and purest nutrients presented in a vegan formula. Vrill Omega represents a truly innovative approach to meeting the omega-3 requirements of vegetarians and consumers who are also concerned about the environmental impact of industrial fishing," says Guido Evers, CEO of Testa Omega-3. "We feel Testa's Vrill Omega is an excellent application of our innovative AlgaLab® Natural EPA ingredient. Our companies share the same vision for optimal nutrition and conscientious sourcing. Together, we offer an entirely vegan formula that is superior to krill-based supplements," adds James Tuan, President of Lyxia Corporation.

To learn more about Vrill Omega, please visit www.testa-omega3.us or better yet, visit us at Booth 4537 in Hall D at the Natural Product Expo West show.

About Testa Omega-3:

Testa Omega-3 is a business unit of Wellness Innovations (WIINC), a Dutch development organization. WIINC is committed to the research and development of high-quality vegan foods, health and beauty products enabling better living while doing no harm to our fellow animals and our seas. WIINC offer high quality algae oil capsules, including Vrill Omega, at an accessible price for white label algae customers. To learn more about WIINC, please visit www.wiinc.co or contact Joost Maat at joost@wiinc.co.

About Lyxia Corporation:

Based in California, Lyxia Corporation was founded in 2012 to commercialize microalgal products derived from non-GMO strains of Nannochloropsis sp. Working closely with its affiliate, Shenzhen Qianhai Xiaozao Technologies Co., Ltd, the Company is operating one of the largest open microalgae cultivation and processing facilities in the world. Lyxia markets unique, vegan and sustainable ingredients and bulk capsule supplements containing microalgal eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) oil and oil powders, as well as microalgal proteins to nutritional supplement and food manufacturers and brands.

