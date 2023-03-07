Health Services Management Leadership Team Visits Lawmakers

To Convey Appreciation and Address Ongoing Challenges in Senior Living

TOMBALL, Texas, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joshua White, COO of Health Services Management (HSM) and Kevin Baxter, Vice-President of Operations for HSM, joined forces with HSM Administrators, Tamra Hampton, Brent Gardebled and Chrystal Stalder and the Texas Health Care Association, to meet with Texas State Representatives and Senators last week at the Texas Capitol to express their gratitude for their support during this Legislative Session and also delved into various concerns such as recruitment, inflation, and the need for higher wages that have greatly impacted the senior living industry.

Lawmakers were interested in learning more about the challenges faced by nursing homes and assisted living facilities over the last 3 years. Joshua and Kevin shared their insights on how the staffing shortages in the industry had reached critical levels, and the need for resources to be invested in programs to organically grow Licensed and Registered Nurses and solidify the means for this career path. Additionally, they explored the impact of inflation on the industry, resulting in increased costs that have burdened the facilities and families of residents. They collectively discussed viable solutions to the challenges and shared a positive outlook for the future of the senior living industry.

About Texas Health Care Association

The Texas Health Care Association (TXHCA) is a non-profit organization that represents over 90% of the nursing homes in Texas. Their goal is to advocate for high-quality, cost-effective care for seniors in nursing homes. They work with legislators, regulators, and other stakeholders to ensure that nursing homes are able to provide the best possible care to their residents. It was through the efforts of TXHCA that nursing homes received additional funding that they had not been able to secure in decades, providing hope for a brighter future for seniors and the caregivers who serve them. For more information: https://txhca.org/

About Health Services Management

Health Services Management has extensive experience and a proven track record as an operator, manager, and owner of skilled nursing and long-term care communities since 2000 and currently operates nineteen skilled nursing facilities, and two assisted living communities in Florida, Texas, Indiana, and Tennessee. The Health Services Management network proudly employs more than 2,000 individuals and has developed multiple long-lasting strategic partnerships in each of the communities it serves. The management team continuously seeks out and evaluates communities for acquisition to provide continued company growth. For more information: https://www.HSMgroup.org

Media Contact: Laurie Stogniew

Bayshore Marketing Group

355019@email4pr.com

727-316-5578

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-services-management-leadership-team-visits-lawmakers-301764165.html

SOURCE Health Services Management