Coachingly: Helping People Connect With Accredited & Vetted Professional Coaches Worldwide
Find the perfect coach for personal and professional growth with Coachingly - connecting people with accredited, vetted coaches worldwide.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coachingly is a leading worldwide expert coaching platform that connects people with accredited, expert, and vetted coaches to suit their specific needs. With the increasing demand for coaching, particularly during the pandemic, the platform aims to address the issue of unaccredited and non-vetted coaches that can potentially harm someone's life.
Many people face various struggles in their lives, be it personal or professional, and often feel stuck, unable to shift or find their purpose. This is where a professional coach can be a solution. They can link a person's struggles with an action plan and solution to reverse what seems irreversible. However, due to a lack of regulation, anyone can portray themselves as a coach, leading to dangerous and subpar quality coaching. Coachingly aims to disrupt the market and shine a light where there is darkness, ensuring people work with vetted and accredited coaches.
Customers can easily access the platform and choose their desired professional based on reviews, their profile, and uploaded credentials.
"We are glad to know that we are making a difference in how those in need access coaching and how practitioners provide the services. By focusing our attention on bridging clients to qualified coaches, we know for sure we are contributing to making the coaching practice more regulated. That way, more people can benefit from the expertise of real practitioners and avoid receiving dangerous and subpar quality coaching." said Coachingly's CEO Martina Howard.
The platform has already amassed thousands of users and accredited coaches worldwide. Life, business, career, and women empowerment are some of the high-demand areas. More than 50% of existing customers have reported that remote coaching has positively impacted their personal and professional lives.
One Coachingly customer stated, "It made searching for a qualified coach much easier than I expected. As soon as my preferred life coach accepted my booking, we proceeded with the coaching sessions, which we agreed to do through video calls using Zoom. It didn't take long for me to see results."
Founded in 2021, Coachingly is a London-based platform that helps people worldwide become the best version of themselves in many areas.
Natalie Parker
Coachingly.ai
2033690875 ext.
support@coachingly.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram