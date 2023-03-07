Concert Promoter And Developers Announce Plans For A State Of The Art Waterville Landing Amphitheater In Waterville, OH
EINPresswire.com/ -- Concert Promoter, Producer and Operator, HB Concerts INC. and Devonshire REIT Developers have received approval from Waterville, Ohio Planning Commission and City Council for an advanced, open air amphitheater in Waterville, Ohio named Waterville Landing Amphitheater.
President and CEO of both HB Concerts INC. and HBC Management LLC, Hunter Brucks, along with President and CEO of Devonshire REIT and Waterville, Ohio native, Chris Campbell, hope to break ground in late spring 2023 and open for operations in spring of 2024. John Henry, also a native of Waterville, Ohio, will be serving as the Vice President of HBC Management LLC.
“This is going to be the biggest and most state-of-the-art venue to ever be built in the Toledo area,” Brucks said. "Toledo is one of the most underserved regions in the country in regards to amphitheaters. There aren't any amphitheaters located in Northwest/Northern, OH, Southern, MI, Northern IN or Northern, IL."
The ultramodern concert venue will operate at 9,375 capacity. It will feature 5,200 fixed stadium style seats and 22 box suites with 20 seats each. Additionally, there will be a lifted berm grass lawn area for General Admission seating, permanent restrooms, concessions and merchandise areas that will allow patrons easy access to and from seating areas. On-site parking for approximately 4,000 cars will allow patrons a "one stop" destination and experience. The venue will also feature ADA access and parking. In addition, high-quality green rooms, catering and production offices will ensure that artists can enjoy a comfortable atmosphere while visiting the Waterville Landing venue. Arena style staging, massive portrait size video screens with touring audio and lighting rigs will allow every seat in the house a fantastic and memorable experience. The facility is expected to bring a couple hundred additional venue-operated jobs to the market and employ an additional several hundred during the construction stage. When completed, the Waterville Landing Amphitheater will be the region's largest live music venue. The promoters and developers expect it to serve as a catalyst for interest in real estate development in the nearby community and provide additional tax revenue for Toledo.
HB Concerts INC. is currently under negotiations for naming rights for the venue name and all levels of branding.
The project, named Waterville Landing Entertainment District, will be located just off US-24 and State Route 64 at the Waterville / Whitehouse exits.
