Proficio Hires Jen Ferguson as VP of Marketing and Glenn Williamson as VP of Channel Sales

Leadership Team Additions Help to Accelerate Company Growth and Strategic ExpansionCARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proficio, a managed security services provider (MSSP) delivering managed detection and response (MDR) services, today announced two high-impact appointments to its commercial team: Jen Ferguson joins as Vice President of Marketing and Glenn Williamson as Vice President of Channel Sales.
“We are excited to have Jen and Glenn, two esteemed cybersecurity industry veterans, join Proficio at this critical stage in our expansion,” says Brad Taylor, CEO, Proficio. “Each brings a unique set of skills and experiences to the organization, yet both share a deep knowledge of the industry and are perfectly suited to help fast-track our growth, particularly as we see increasing interest in and need for our MDR services around the globe.”
Ferguson, a six-time recipient of CRN’s Women of the Channel award, most recently served as Head of Global Partner Programs and Partner Marketing for BlueVoyant. There she led the channel and partnership marketing strategies throughout a period of aggressive growth and expansion, and played a critical role in the establishment and success of BlueVoyant’s worldwide channel. Prior to BlueVoyant, Ferguson held marketing and partnership roles for cybersecurity companies including SafeNet, Gemalto, and PKWARE.
Williamson joins Proficio with 25 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, where he held leadership roles including Chief Revenue Officer and Vice President of Sales at 3Data, Perch Security, Fishtech and Rapid7. Williamson’s extensive knowledge in the cybersecurity space and experience in scaling hyper-growth initiatives will be instrumental in leading the design and ramp up of Proficio’s MSP business model, while also driving continued growth in the company’s channel partner program.
These key leadership hires come on the heels of Proficio being named a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services, and being named to CRN’s Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2023.
Proficio delivers an array of security services, including 24/7 security monitoring, incident alerting, and response capabilities from a global network of Security Operations Centers (SOCs). Their newest offering, Cyber Exposure Monitoring (CEM), provides their clients a continuous view of their external threat exposure. Proficio also offers additional security services, including Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM), Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), and Managed Infrastructure Services, so their clients can reduce risk and stay better protected.
About Proficio
Founded in 2010, Proficio is an award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) service provider that helps prevent cybersecurity breaches by performing and enabling responses to cyber attacks, compromises, and policy violations. Recognized in Gartner’s Market Guide for MDR services annually since 2017, Proficio’s experts provides 24/7 security monitoring and alerting from global security operations centers (SOCs) in San Diego, Barcelona, and Singapore. www.proficio.com
