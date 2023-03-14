​​AJOY’s Financial Expert Tuesday P Brooks Launches New Column Spearheading Profitability in Womxn-led Small Business

Tuesday P Brooks, MBA, Founder of AJOY, is now Executive Contributor to Brainz Magazine for her expertise in small business financial management

The first in my series of actionable articles is called, Want To Build A Profitable Business? Set Goals, and it is a starting point for small business owners to become specific and get to work” — Tuesday P Brooks

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuesday P Brooks, MBA is the Founder of AJOY, taking pride and joy in empowering womxn-led small businesses to become more profitable and run their business better through sound financial management and business strategy. As a financial expert, educator and advisor to small businesses, Tuesday specializes in supporting women with accounting, bookkeeping, tax planning, and cash flow management. Her firm AJOY is a certified NYC & NYS Minority and Woman Business Enterprise (M/WBE); Service-Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVOB); Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE); and Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB).

Her vision is to be a catalyst for the growth of financially sound women-led companies that employ across the US. As such, she works tirelessly to provide direction to entrepreneurs on how to start and grow their businesses.

Brooks has been handpicked, and invited as an Executive Contributor to Brainz Magazine because of her knowledge and valuable insights in her area of expertise in financial management for small business. Her column shares insights and direction for entrepreneurs and small business owners to build and improve the profitability of their company.

Brainz Magazine is a global digital magazine focusing on exclusive interviews, articles and information on entrepreneurship, personal development, leadership and lifestyle. Their mission is to advocate for people's happiness and success by providing consumers with content that inspires, motivates and provides the answers they seek, with a vision to provide the best and most inspiring content in the world.

“Writing a regular column in Brainz Magazine is a new and exciting way for me to meet and help more small business owners fulfill their dreams. I’m thrilled to spearhead initiatives that can teach business people to become more profitable,” says Tuesday P Brooks. “The first in my series of actionable articles is called, Want To Build A Profitable Business? Set Goals, and it is a starting point for small business owners to become specific and get to work charting their course to profitability.”

You can read the complete article here: https://bit.ly/profitablesmallbiz and learn more about Tuesday P Brooks here: https://www.tuesdaybrooks.com