Spain Launches Visa for Digital Nomad Workers to attract foreign talent

Stratego Abogados Offers Assistance to Obtain the Visa to Live in Spain or Portugal

This visa allows you to live in Europe in one of the most beautiful countries in the world without changing your job and with tax advantages” — Rubén Mañanes, CEO of Stratego Abogados

MADRID, SPAIN, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spain has introduced a new visa that allows digital nomads to live and work in the country while serving companies outside Spain or as freelancers. Stratego Abogados, a Madrid-based law firm specialized in immigration law, can assist in obtaining the visa and benefiting from tax advantages.

Spain is a popular destination in Europe for Americans, with 2.801.476 visitors from USA in 2022.

Cities such as Madrid or Barcelona are positioned as centers of culture and digital talent, but other coastal cities in Spain such as Valencia, Alicante, Malaga or the Canary Islands are gaining great popularity among foreign workers.

The climate, a great culture, the lifestyle and the lower cost of living in Spain, especially the cheaper rents, attract more and more teleworkers. This visa also comes with interesting tax advantages. Also, Portugal nomad visa is a good option.

“This visa allows the possibility of paying less taxes under the Non-Resident tax regime, known in Spain as the Beckham Law, because of the famous football player. This law will allow to pay a flat tax rate of only 24% on the income up to 600 thousand euros, instead of a progressive rate that can reach up to 48%. In addition, he will also be exempt from paying wealth tax. we are getting a lot of inquiries from USA about this visado”. Said Rubén Mañanes, CEO of Stratego Abogados.

The authorization for digital nomads is a residence permit for one year, which can be extended up to five years as a residence permit for an international teleworker. After this period, individuals can apply for permanent residency. The visa allows digital nomads to bring their families to live with them in Spain and to move throughout Europe (all EU countries).

To be eligible for the visa, individuals must have a job or professional activity remotely for companies outside Spain through computer and telecommunication means. They must also be qualified professionals, graduates or postgraduates. Those who have a professional activity can work for a company located in Spain, as long as the percentage of such work does not exceed 20% of their total professional activity.

It will be necessary to prove sufficient economic means, specifically, 200% of the minimum interprofessional salary in Spain, which right now is €14,700 per year. Therefore, it must be demonstrated to have an approximate capital of about $31,400 or equivalent monthly income.

The Non-Resident tax regime, known in Spain as the Beckham Law, offers a flat tax rate of only 24% on income up to 600 thousand euros, instead of a progressive rate that can reach up to 48%. Digital nomads are also exempt from paying wealth tax.

Application Process:

1. Analyze the requirements and income levels necessary to obtain the visa. For this you can count on the support of specialists such as Stratego Abogados.

2. Gather Documents: The following documents are required for the visa application:

• Valid passport

• Health insurance coverage

• Proof of financial means to support oneself during the stay in Spain

• Criminal background check

• Proof of job or professional activity for companies outside Spain through computer and telecommunication means

3. Submit Application: Once all required documents are gathered, individuals can submit their application for the visa.

About Stratego Abogados:

Stratego Abogados is a well-known law firm based on Madrid and specialized on immigration law, Spanish and Portuguese nationality and residence. They are pioneers on Spanish and Portuguese nationality for Sephardi origin and for Democratic Memory law, among others.

The Stratego success rate is 99.9% of the processes presented.