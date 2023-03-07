Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2029 | Honeywell, ABB, Azbil
A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 87 pages, titled as 'Global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2023-2029' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention.
Summary
The intelligent building automation technologies are interconnected network of hardware and software that monitors and controls the building facility environment. Building automation systems aid in the seamless operation of HVAC, electricity, lighting and plumbing systems, as well as the security and life safety systems of a facility.
According to this study, the global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market size will reach US$ 123680 million by 2029.
Global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies key players include Siemens Building Technologies, Johnson Control, United Technologies Corporation, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 30%.
United States is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by China and Japan, both have a share about 15 percent.
In terms of product, Facility Management Systems is the largest segment, with a share about 37%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Commercial, followed by Residential, Industrial.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.
Segmentation by product type:
Security Systems
Life Safety Systems
Facility Management Systems
Building Energy Management System
Segmentation by Application:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
This report also splits the market by region:
United States
China
Europe
Other regions:
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of world
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Siemens Building Technologies Inc. (Switzerland)
Schneider Electric (France)
Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)
Johnson Control Inc. (U.S.)
United Technologies Corporation (U.S.)
ABB Limited (Switzerland)
Azbil Corporation (Japan)
Eaton Corporation (Ireland)
General Electric (U.S.)
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (U.S.)
