Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Shaping from Growth to Value: Intertek, Dekra, Applus

HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 110 pages, titled as 'Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2023-2029' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are SGS, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek, Dekra, TUV SUD, TÜV Rheinland, Applus, DNV GL, ALS Global, TUV NORD, UL Services, Lloyd’s Register, CCIC, SIRIM QAS, Guangzhou GRG Metrology &Test co. Ltd
The global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market size is projected to grow from US$ 109860 million in 2022 to US$ 154370 million in 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2029.
Summary
Companies provide inspection, verification, testing and certification services and related support functions such as auditing, consulting and training. The purpose of these services is to increase productivity, help local manufacturers meet global standards, manage risk, and improve the quality, safety and compliance of a company’s products and services.
The primary role of testing, inspection, and certification is to ensure the maintenance of the health, safety, and quality requirements products. Testing, inspection, and certification companies are engaged in inspection, verification, testing and certification services to help increase productivity and also help local manufacturers comply with the global standards.
The “Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Industry Forecast” looks at past sales and reviews total world Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) sales in 2022, providing a comprehensive analysis by region and market sector of projected Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) sales for 2023 through 2029. With Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) sales broken down by region, market sector and sub-sector, this report provides a detailed analysis in US$ millions of the world Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) industry.
This Insight Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) landscape and highlights key trends related to product segmentation, company formation, revenue, and market share, latest development, and M&A activity. This report also analyzes the strategies of leading global companies with a focus on Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) portfolios and capabilities, market entry strategies, market positions, and geographic footprints, to better understand these firms’ unique position in an accelerating global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market.
This Insight Report evaluates the key market trends, drivers, and affecting factors shaping the global outlook for Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) and breaks down the forecast by type, by application, geography, and market size to highlight emerging pockets of opportunity. With a transparent methodology based on hundreds of bottom-up qualitative and quantitative market inputs, this study forecast offers a highly nuanced view of the current state and future trajectory in the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC).
The global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) key players include SGS, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek, Dekra, TUV SUD, TÜV Rheinland, Applus, DNV GL and ALS Global, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 15%.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.
Market Segmentation:
Segmentation by type
Mandatory Testing, Inspection and Certification Services
Market Testing, Inspection and Certification Services
Segmentation by application
Food, Energy, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Railways, Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
The below companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing the company's coverage, product portfolio, its market penetration.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
