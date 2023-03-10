The Aid - A British Charity Organisation
THE AID - CHARITY BEGINS HERE.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aid - A British-registered International Charity Organisation that provides help to people who are victims of natural disasters or conflict or suffering from poverty, hunger, disease, illiteracy, discrimination, homelessness, debt, unemployment, injustice, deprivation, lack of skills, and economic opportunities.
— Donate Generously. Be a Lucky Donator in monthly draw event.
It aims to develop long-term development projects to provide sustainable living for poor communities and survivors of natural disasters and emergency relief. It emphasizes capacity building, economic empowerment, education, and improving child and women’s health.
The Aid will launch fundraising campaigns to uplift poor and needy people in Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Bhutan, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Maldives, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, etc.
The aim is to provide humanitarian aid in disaster areas and conflict zones around the globe through these funds.
The Causes it works for:
Build a Masjid, School, Health Clinic, Sponsor a Child, Women, Hafez.
Help the Poor, Feed the Poor, Help the Children, Provide Safe water, Women Help.
Non-Profit Organizations, Charitable Organizations, Volunteers, Celebrities & Fund Raisers are requested to join “The Aid” for these causes.
“The Aid” also rewards the lucky donators by organizing a monthly draw event. So, don’t hesitate to make donations and show generosity towards such a noble cause.
Email: admin@theaid.org.uk
Website: https://theaid.org.uk/
Dr. Iftekhar Shams
LAM AID LTD
