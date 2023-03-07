Radisson Hotel Group signs Thailand’s first Radisson RED hotel in vibrant Patong Beach, Phuket with Destination Group.

390-key Radisson RED Phuket Patong Beach will introduce a new era of bold, social and hyper-connected hospitality to this popular destination, as part of a nationwide expansion strategy.

PHUKET, THAILAND, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radisson Hotel Group will introduce an exciting new era of social and stylish hospitality to Thailand following the signing of Radisson RED Phuket Patong Beach, a vibrant upscale lifestyle hotel that will mark the debut of the Radisson RED brand in the “Land of Smiles.” This forms a key part of the Group’s strategy to double its portfolio of operating hotels in Thailand by mid-2024.

Slated for opening in late 2023, Radisson RED Phuket Patong Beach marks the conversion of an existing property in the heart of Patong Beach, which will now be fully renovated and relaunched in line with Radisson RED’s bold design and brand standards. Owned by Destination Group, which recently partnered with Radisson Hotel Group to open both the Radisson Resort & Spa Hua Hin and Radisson Resort & Suites Phuket, this signing reaffirms the Group’s ability to meet the needs of guests and owners in a wide variety of markets – including Asia’s most popular destinations – with innovative brands and attractive business models.

“We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Destination Group with this landmark agreement for Thailand’s first Radisson RED hotel. With its striking design, upbeat vibe and the flexibility to let guests seamlessly switch between business and leisure, Radisson RED has the power to inject new life into hotels and destinations. This makes it the perfect fit for Patong Beach, one of Thailand’s most dynamic tourism hubs,” said Ramzy Fenianos, Chief Development Officer, Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

With its smart, upscale lifestyle design, Radisson RED presents a playful twist on the conventional with social spaces that let savvy travellers kick back, relax and feel the buzz of their destination. Positioned in the heart of Patong, Phuket’s main commercial district, just 270 meters from the beach and surrounded by retail malls, restaurants and nightlife, Radisson RED Phuket Patong Beach will let visitors feel the pulse of this lively tourist hub.

A nod to Thailand’s most prominent national icons, guests will be greeted by a life-sized sculpture of a red lacquered elephant wearing earphones that will serve as the hotel’s mascot. As they enter the playful, art-inspired lobby where a red tuk-tuk takes centerstage, guests can easily use the check-in app for a stress-free arrival experience. The 390 rooms are all hyper-connected with high-speed Wi-Fi, streaming services and USB ports while a collection of Family Rooms with bunk beds and Party Rooms with dedicated fun spaces offer a host of options for every type of stay.

Guests can chill out at the rooftop beach club, enjoy alfresco dining in the Warehouse specializing in rum and wine, or party late in the secret speakeasy lounge. A grab-go kiosk makes it easy to refuel, the power gym is a great place to work out, while wellness amenities like ice tubs and the Himalayan sea salt spa help guests rejuvenate. The resort offers two pools including a rooftop pool, a movie theatre, a video arcade, and a kids’ club which will keep both young children and teens entertained.

“We are delighted to partner with Radisson Hotel Group once again and proud to introduce Radisson RED to Thailand for the first time. This innovative brand will attract the new generation of ‘always-on’ travellers who crave connectivity above all else. We are confident that this cutting-edge, contemporary concept, combined with the global strength and support of Radisson Hotel Group, will make this hotel one of Patong’s most exciting and coolest places to stay. This is the first hotel to be designed to meet the desires of post-pandemic travelers to Phuket. We are not just selling a room but more so we are selling an amazing Instagrammable experience in our resorts,” said Gary Murray, founder & CEO of Destination Group.

Phuket is leading Thailand’s post-pandemic tourism recovery, having welcomed approximately 4.3 million international visitors in 2022¹ – more than one-third of the country’s total 11.5 million arrivals last year. The island is expected to attract 12 million domestic and overseas visitors this year, and it has already started the year strongly with the restart of direct flights from China in January.

Earlier this year, Radisson Hotel Group announced plans to expand exponentially in Thailand, with a multi-brand expansion that will include new hotels and resorts in key destinations such as Phuket. The Group currently operates six hotels in Thailand across four brands in Bangkok, Phuket and Hua Hin.



ABOUT RADISSON RED

Radisson RED is an (upper) upscale hotel brand that presents a playful twist on the conventional. The brand injects new life into hospitality through informal services where anything goes, a social scene that’s waiting to be shared and stylish public spaces with standout design to inspire our guests. Radisson RED hotels are designed to fit the needs of our guests by giving them endless opportunities to tune in and out switching effortlessly between business and pleasure. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson RED by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

ABOUT DESTINATION GROUP

Under the motto of creating “Great Places To Be,” Destination Group has built an extremely successful hotel portfolio across most all resort markets in Thailand. Throughout the last 27 years, the Group has continued to expand, innovate, and succeed in the hospitality market in Asia. Destination Group is renowned for its innovative designs and turnaround successes, and for setting the standard in world-class resort and business hotels, providing outstanding holiday experiences that are second-to-none. In evolving our business, the Group also owns Destination Eats, featuring +15 unique F&B brands, along with Collective Hospitality, Asia’s largest hostel company. We love what we do and are motivated to continue developing Great Place to be that excite our guests.

To learn more about Destination Group, please visit www.destination-properties.com.