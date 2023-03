March 6, 2023

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The March 2023 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:

MSP Hosts Black History Month Conversation;

Troopers Reflect On Building Relationships;

PHOTOS: MSP Plunges Again For Special Olympics;

Lt. Gov. Miller Visits Forensic Sciences Crime Laboratory;

MSP Personnel Deploy For Military Service;

Retired Superintendents Tour MSP Museum;

PHOTOS: Maryland State Police In The Community;

MSP Spotlight: Captain Kenny Brown

To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT Update March 2023