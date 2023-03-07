SeniorTechZone.com: A New Resource to Help Seniors and Not-so-Tech-Savvy Individuals with Personal Technology
Available to anyone, anywhere, at no cost, personal technology advice is always at SeniorTechZone.com.BELLINGHAM, WA, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior Tech Zone website has recently launched, providing a user-friendly platform to assist seniors and non-tech-savvy individuals with personal technology. The website offers introductory content and resources on a range of topics, from setting up a new device to using social media.
As technology continues to advance, personal technology has become an essential aspect of everyday life. However, many seniors and non-tech-savvy individuals may find it challenging to navigate the digital world. The Senior Tech Zone aims to bridge the gap by providing an accessible platform to help individuals learn and utilize personal technology effectively.
The website's content is designed to be easy to understand and free of technical jargon, making it accessible to those who may have limited experience with personal technology. It covers topics such as basic device operation, internet security, online communication, social media, and more. The website also offers a blog with tips and advice on staying up-to-date with the latest technology trends.
The Senior Tech Zone was founded by Gary Bryant, an experienced technology professional who recognized the need for a website resource specifically designed to help seniors and non-tech-savvy individuals. As a senior himself, Mr. Bryant is committed to coaching seniors and caregivers in his regional community to discover the benefits of having a tech-literate elder generation. "Our goal is to make it easier for seniors and non-tech-savvy individuals to learn and embrace personal technology, so they can stay connected with loved ones, access important information, and enjoy all the benefits that the digital world has to offer," says Bryant.
The Senior Tech Zone website is available to anyone, anywhere, at no cost. Whether a senior looking to learn more about the capabilities of smartphones or a caregiver helping someone learn the basics of Virtual Reality (VR), SeniorTechZone.com is here to help.
Gary Bryant
SeniorTechZone.com
help@seniortechzone.com