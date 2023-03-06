Adrine Monagi Awarded Scholarship

Oceania Athletics Association has partnered with Griffith University and the Oceania Australia Foundation to provide a three-year Business/Athletics Scholarship. Nominations were called from interested Oceania Pacific Island athletes for this fantastic opportunity.

Adrine Monagi PNG has been awarded the Scholarship and is starting her studies for a Bachelor of Business this week. Adrine is very excited to be commencing her degree and setting herself up for her future post her athletics career.

Adrine has represented PNG internationally for many years, including Pacific Games, Commonwealth Games and World Championships. She started her competitive career as a heptathlete but eventually gravitated towards sprints/hurdles. As the current Pacific Mini Games 100m Hurdles Champion, she looks forward to continued improvement and being truly competitive internationally. She has dreamed of a 3-year stable training environment. She has hit the ground running, having already set personal bests in the 200m in the short time training on the Gold Coast.

“My family are so proud of me for receiving this opportunity. I will continue to make them proud and look forward to where this journey takes me. I want to say thank you to Griffith University, Oceania Australia Foundation, Oceania Athletics Association and my Federation and Olympic Committee for all the support for this life-changing opportunity,” Adrine said.