FreakOut Philippines Reinforces its Contextual Approach with GP, a Next Gen Contextual Intelligence Tool for YouTube.
GP is a next-gen in-video contextual intelligence tool that combines brand relevance and brand safety to ensure brand suitability in YouTube advertising.
It brings us great joy to do business in the Philippines, and we look forward to continue collaborating with the relevant stakeholders in this dynamic and exciting market”MANILA, PHILIPPINES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FreakOut Philippines celebrates their latest contextual advertising solution, GP, at their recent event, Everything Digital All at Once. The event took place on February 22nd, at the BGC area in the heart of Manila, bringing together a diverse group of clients and partners to explore important topics surrounding brand suitability, contextual advertising, as well as scalable and sustainable advertising practices.
The Everything Digital All at Once event focused on the changing digital landscape, and highlighted how FreakOut’s advertising solutions address all levels of the marketing funnel. The FreakOut Philippines team, along with their Regional counterparts, spoke holistically about their comprehensive suite of solutions including, FreakOut Video, OTT, Rich Media, Social, and Native.
The star of the night, however, was GP - FreakOut’s next gen in video contextual intelligence tool for YouTube. The team was thrilled to present their cutting-edge solution to the audience - an innovative tool that would empower advertisers to deliver ads alongside relevant and safe content, enhancing the user experience and driving better brand performance.
After kicking off the event with a keynote speech by Ken Yamane, Executive Officer at FreakOut Holdings, inc., the FreakOut team discussed the significance of brand suitability in the current digital landscape, where advertisers strive to balance relevance and safety in their advertising campaigns.
In a short presentation by Mohitosh Negandhi, Director of Regional Business, FreakOut Pte Ltd, he highlighted the need for a sustainable and scalable way to navigate YouTube’s massive video archive, which attracts hundreds of millions of viewers daily. He explained how GP’s AI technology combines contextual relevance and brand safety to ensure brand suitability, and was FreakOut’s answer to bridging the gap between content and ads on YouTube. The team then went on to demonstrate how GP can help advertisers create effective advertising strategies on the platform and reach the right audience, with the right message at the right time, and in the right context.
"The advertising landscape is ever-evolving, and so are the needs of our clients. FreakOut Philippines is committed to driving innovation in ad tech and providing solutions that meet those needs," said Hazel Cabuay, GM of FreakOut Philippines. "We believe that GP represents a significant breakthrough in contextual advertising and brand suitability, and we are stoked to offer it to our clients along with the rest of our solutions.”
As the night unfolded, participants engaged in demos, videos, and case studies presented by the FreakOut team, many of whom had the opportunity to express their desire to learn more about GP and its potential benefits to them during a brief Q&A session that followed. The momentous night concluded on a lighter note, with a timeless game of bingo, allowing the audience to further break the ice, network, and build connections.
“The Philippines market stands out for its tech-forward and user-centric approach. At FreakOut, we are always in pursuit of innovating holistic solutions that benefit not just advertisers, but also publishers and users. It brings us great joy to do business in the Philippines, and we look forward to continue collaborating with the relevant stakeholders in this dynamic and exciting market,” Ken Yamane, Executive Officer APAC Advertising Div., FreakOut Holdings
On the whole, the event provided a valuable opportunity for clients and partners to network and engage with the FreakOut team, after a long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. FreakOut Philippines looks forward to regularly hosting such insightful events. Learn more about GP here
About FreakOut
FreakOut is an innovative ad tech solution provider with products for display, video, and YouTube ads. FreakOut's digital advertising solutions are meticulously designed to help clients advertise their brands and products across all stages of the marketing funnel. Regionally headquartered in Singapore, FreakOut has 11 offices across 10 countries which include Japan, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, and USA.
With over a decade of experience and strong local presence, FreakOut's team consists of market experts who have the right tools and knowledge to create highly impactful and successful advertising campaigns that cut through the noise and deliver ads that local audiences can connect with. Freakout’s premium publisher base enables brands to create a lasting impression and the halo effect of premium media allows audiences to trust these brands. Through our solutions, brands can have a meaningful conversation by reaching the right audiences at the right time in the right way and with the right message. FreakOut is a part of FreakOut Holdings, Inc. which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE:6094) and oversees the investments for FreakOut. For more information, visit www.freakout.net
