FreakOut Reinforces Secure Advertising with IAS Brand Safety Integration
FreakOut Holdings, Inc (TSE:6094)
Our decision to integrate IAS brand safety trackers is a proactive measure aimed at elevating the quality of our traffic and gaining deeper insights into publisher performance”SINGAPORE CITY, SINGAPORE, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FreakOut, Asia’s leading Ad Tech solution provider, announces the integration of IAS (Integral Ad Science) brand safety solution into its platform. This strategic move reinforces FreakOut's commitment to providing advertisers with a comprehensive solution that combines brand safety and relevance, thus promoting brand suitability for their campaigns.
— Mohitosh Negandhi, Director, Regional Business
With an already established reputation for delivering contextually relevant ads on premium publishers, FreakOut's integration with IAS introduces a robust layer of brand safety in its tech stack. This integration will allow FreakOut to ensure that all their traffic is verified to reduce IVT, increase viewability and mitigate brand risks. The new implementation applies to Video and Rich Media formats and promotes a secure advertising experience from end to end. It will also push for higher advertising standards with the inclusion of metrics such as time spent on creative.
"Our decision to integrate IAS brand safety trackers is a proactive measure aimed at elevating the quality of our traffic and gaining deeper insights into publisher performance," said Mohitosh Negandhi, Director, Regional Business at FreakOut. "This not only enables us to uphold the utmost hygiene in our client’s campaigns but also grants us access to valuable supplementary metrics. By understanding our traffic, we can take pre-emptive measures to enhance the overall value we bring to this ecosystem and elevate publisher revenues by improving campaign performance.
FreakOut is looking at creating a transparent advertising ecosystem, delivering the finest traffic to its advertisers, empowering publishers to take corrective action, and executing campaigns confidently without worrying about brand risk or ad fraud, all while ensuring that the right message is shown to the right audience at the right time and in the right way. This strategic partnership fosters trust between publishers, advertisers, and their audiences, which is more crucial than ever in today's landscape.
By offering a holistic solution that combines brand safety and relevance, FreakOut continues to deliver on brand suitability and uphold its position as a trusted partner in the Ad Tech industry.
> About FreakOut
FreakOut is an innovative ad tech solution provider offering products for display, video, and YouTube ads. FreakOut’s digital advertising solutions are meticulously designed to help clients advertise their brands and products across all stages of the marketing funnel. Regionally headquartered in Singapore, FreakOut has 11 offices across 10 countries which include Japan, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the USA. With over a decade of experience and a strong local presence, FreakOut's team comprises of market experts who have the right tools and knowledge to create highly impactful and successful advertising campaigns that cut through the noise and deliver ads that local audiences can connect with. FreakOut’s premium publisher base enables brands to create a lasting impression and the halo effect of premium media allows audiences to trust these brands.
FreakOut is a part of FreakOut Holdings, Inc. which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE:6094) and oversees the investments for FreakOut. For more information visit: freakout.net
> About IAS
Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry’s most actionable data to drive superior results for the world’s largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS’s software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.
