Mo Hamzian, CEO of VEL, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview

Mo Hamzian and VEL are changing the conversation about workspaces. A unique and powerful idea and a great interview!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Mo Hamzian, CEO of VEL for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Hamzian joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT VEL
Our work cafes exist so that people can accomplish twice as much in half the time and then spend the change on life beyond the screen. From reservable privacy pods and seating to walk-ins and more, we offer dynamic and adaptable ways to gather, work, meet, and unwind. There are many ways to belong to VEL. Run a one-person empire or gather your entire team, every day. We’ll take care of the details. VEL is a premium utopian tech-forward work cafe for the 21st century to usher the world's transition to a new flexible era of work.
Believe it or not, VEL is as much about liberating you from your seat as keeping you in it. We'll provide the perfect workspace and a cup of what gets you in the flow, but life awaits.
Mo Hamzian joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, CLIENT NAME discusses the newest offerings of VEL, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. CLIENT NAME joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with CLIENT NAME was amazing. The success of VEL is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have CLIENT NAME on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like VEL. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like CLIENT NAME who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like CLIENT NAME”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
