Brazil - Official partner country of gamescom 2023
Brazil is first-ever partner country from Latin-America +++ Expansive partnership pavilion to feature showcases from more than 50 Brazilian game companiesSAO PAULO, BRAZIL, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazil is the official partner country of gamescom 2023, the world's largest event for video games and Europe's leading business platform for the games industry. The organizers of gamescom, Koelnmesse, game - the German games industry association, Abragames, the Brazilian Games Association, in its partnership with ApexBrasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, is happy to lead the Brazilian delegation and in to have Brazil as a partner country of gamescom this year.
Brazil will assume this role of official partner country with the purpose to highlight Brazil among international investors and partners. The Brazilian games market, considered the most important in Latin America, has been attracting foreign companies eyeing the potential of local studios and the quality of the products they develop.
The Brazilian games market itself had an important growth in recent years. The estimated revenue from digital games in Brazil in 2021 was over US$ 2.3 billion, and almost 75% of the population is estimated to play games frequently. There are more than 1,000 game development studios in Brazil, which represents an increase of 169% over the past four years - in 2018, the country had 375 such companies.
"It is a historic moment for Brazil. In recent years, we have seen incredible results from the national games industry and gamescom's tribute crowns all the work that has been done by Brazilian studios and professionals. It is an honor for Abragames to lead this project and experience up close an unprecedented recognition", says Rodrigo Terra, President of Abragames.
"We, from ApexBrasil, are partners of Abragames and believe in the Brazilian games industry, which is experiencing an important moment, there are 1009 development studios in our country. With the government of president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and vice-president Geraldo Alckmin, we can strengthen this sector by establishing continued public support policies and seeking to regulate and facilitate the development of the games industry in Brazil. We have many talents and need to create a proper ecosystem to take advantage of that, after all, we are talking about a giant industry, with more than 3 billion players worldwide and with a huge potential", said Jorge Viana, president of ApexBrasil.
Felix Falk, Managing Director of the game association: “We are very pleased to have Brazil as the partner country of gamescom 2023, making it the first ever partner country from South America. This shows once again that gamescom is the home of the international games industry connecting countries and continents through gaming. The Brazilian games industry has grown strongly and is very well networked internationally. Brazil and South America contribute to a vibrant and colorful games world which we will celebrate together at gamescom in August.”
Gerald Böse, President and Chief Executive Officer at Koelnmesse: "gamescom is the leading international event for the whole gaming community. Partnering with different countries for each gamescom and showcasing their vibrant gaming scene has always been and remains a vital part of our ambition to bring together this global, immensely dynamic industry. In 2023, we are very pleased to have Brazil as Latin America’s most important gaming market on our side.”
###
MEDIA CONTACT
HomeRun PR
Damien Sarrazin
damien@homerunpr.com
About ABRAGAMES (Brazilian Game Companies Association)
ABRAGAMES, the Brazilian Game Companies Association, was founded in 2004 and represents Brazilian studios developing titles for a variety of different platforms. The Association aims to promote Brazilian creativity abroad by catalyzing game production within the country through training and marketing insight.
About ApexBrasil
The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad, and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. The Agency supports more than 12,000 companies from 80 different industries, which in turn export to 200 markets. Apex-Brasil also plays a key role in attracting foreign direct investment to Brazil, working to detect business opportunities, promote strategic
About Brazil Games
The Brazil Games Export Program was created by the Brazilian Game Companies Association, ABRAGAMES, in partnership with ApexBrasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency. Our goal is to promote the Brazilian games industry internationally, developing new business opportunities for our companies. The Brazil Games Export Program also promotes Brazil as a hub for business in Latin America and invites buyers, investors and publishers on behalf of BIG Festival, Brazil's Independent Games Festival, the most important international indie games event and hub for international business in Latin America.
About Gamescom
gamescom is the world's largest event for computer and video games and Europe's largest business platform for the games industry. In 2023, gamescom will take place in Cologne and online from Tuesday, August 22th, to Sunday, August 27th. gamescom is jointly organized by Koelnmesse and game – Verband der deutschen Games-Branche e.V.
Koelnmesse – industry trade fairs for the gaming sector
Koelnmesse is an international leader in organizing trade fairs in the gaming and entertainment segments. Hosted at the trade fair grounds in Cologne, Germany, gamescom is the world’s largest event for computer and video games and Europe’s largest business platform for the games industry. gamescom brings together passionate gamers, trade visitors, and exhibitors from across the world with a highly effective approach – in person at the venue and digitally from anywhere in the world. This makes gamescom the premier B2C, B2B, and B2G gaming event. In addition to the event at its Cologne headquarters, Koelnmesse is strategically expanding its portfolio internationally: In Singapore, gamescom asia provides an additional powerful industry platform for the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific games market, comprehensively combining supply and demand.
Damien Sarrazin
HomeRun PR
+1 310-741-8659
damen@homerunpr.com