Elabor8 partners with Vodafone NZ to roll out market-leading transformational change at scale
Elabor8 offers agile expertise to some of the most dynamic organisations across Australasia to achieve lasting transformational change.MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian company Elabor8 has partnered with Vodafone NZ to successfully deliver a co-created operating model for full scale organisational agility. This Mahi Tahi framework - which means 'working together as one’ in Māori – has created end-to-end transparency and cross-functional alignment across the organisation, improving both prioritisation and staff engagement.
From the outset the challenge was complex. Vodafone NZ had recently split from the broader Vodafone Group and was intent on achieving major changes to their funding, operations, and delivery systems. The aim was to create better visibility by embedding IT into individual business units. Yet, like many modern businesses, while agile ways of working existed at Vodafone NZ, they were focused solely on roadmap development and planning.
Incoming Chief Information Officer Andrew Haddad wanted to drive performance, enhance customer experience, and attract great staff. Haddad knew he needed the right support to create true organisational agility but wanted a partner who had experience at scale. That's when he turned to Elabor8.
"I'd already worked with Elabor8 in Australia and seen the benefits of improving broken processes," he explained. "With Elabor8, you have good people, flexibility and you know what you're getting."
The Mahi Tahi operating model was co-designed by Elabor8 specialists with input from around 25 Vodafone NZ staff from across the business and IT divisions. Elabor8 also played a key role in leading the transformation and made sure it was successful by embedding coaches within the business.
Paul Velonis, Elabor8 co-founder and Managing Director explains how they integrated into Vodafone NZ. "Elabor8 seeded the program with a cohort of Australian consultants who had a proven track record in organisational transformation and business agility, alongside skilled local consultants to create a blended team. We brought capability and approach from Australia and built a New Zealand practice through this engagement. Not only did that give Vodafone the right calibre of support, but it means Elabor8 now has an agile transformation capability in New Zealand."
Mahi Tahi has empowered people at Vodafone NZ to take ownership of the services and platforms they provide and recognise the value they give back to their 2.5 million customers.
Staff engagement has measurably improved among the tribes that have adopted the new model, leaping to an NPS score of positive 50. Haddad said, "We've found very good uptake and commitment from our people. Staff have been glowing in their praise of the benefits of Mahi Tahi, sending a clear signal that we are on the right trajectory.
Because the nuances of the business were taken into consideration early on, Mahi Tahi has integrated seamlessly.
Haddad is excited for the future of Vodafone NZ.
“The thing that gives me confidence is that we're not needing to push the model to the business ̶ it's being pulled. Mahi Tahi is selling itself."
Elabor8 was started in 2008, providing agile capability to online companies, and working with larger corporates to uplift software and systems delivery practices. Over time clients began to request additional support in more strategic areas such as innovation and organisational agile transformation. Elabor8 saw that there was a need to assist companies to deliver full scale organisational agility.
