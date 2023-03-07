Rob Long Has a Plan to Improve Traffic
EINPresswire.com/ -- Traffic in Delray Beach has only gotten worse in the last three years and has been largely ignored by our current City Commission. Overdevelopment and an influx of new residents and visitors have added to more cars on our roads. This leads to congestion and additional safety concerns.
Rob Long has a real plan to address traffic issues.
· Ensure the implementation of solutions identified by the recently conducted parking and traffic analysis
· Explore the conversion of several city-owned surface parking lots to parking garages
· Improve and add additional way funding to help residents and visitors locate parking spots more easily
· Identify if any left turns along Atlantic Ave. can be eliminated in order to limit major backups downtown
· Utilize data-driven solutions from plans and studies that the city has already conducted
Watch the video below to hear more about Rob’s plans,
https://youtu.be/qjLjA7qHvOg
Your vote will help ensure we have dedicated and experienced leadership that listens and works tirelessly to address the challenges facing Delray Beach.
You can learn more about Rob Long and his vision for Delray Beach at:
Website: www.RobforDelray.com
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/RobforDelray
Civility is the foundation of functional government. But, unfortunately, when there is vitriol and unprofessionalism on the dais, Delray residents pay the price. Rob Long's campaign is about bringing people together to prioritize residents over retribution.
Delray's diverse neighborhoods and perspectives have always been our greatest strengths and should never be used to divide us as a community. It's time to work together to protect the "Village by the Sea" we all know and love.
Rob Long is an engineer, small business owner, and dedicated public servant. For the last six years, he's served all Palm Beach County residents as the elected Chair of the Palm Beach Soil & Water Conservation District. However, community outcry right here in his backyard has led him to focus on Delray Beach.
Rob has lived in Delray for over a decade and devoted much of that time to volunteering on our city's advisory boards and immersing himself in community issues. Rob is committed to continuing his service to our city and intends to apply his background and leadership ability to fill the void on our commission.
Jonathan Cooper
Rob Long has a real plan to address traffic issues.
· Ensure the implementation of solutions identified by the recently conducted parking and traffic analysis
· Explore the conversion of several city-owned surface parking lots to parking garages
· Improve and add additional way funding to help residents and visitors locate parking spots more easily
· Identify if any left turns along Atlantic Ave. can be eliminated in order to limit major backups downtown
· Utilize data-driven solutions from plans and studies that the city has already conducted
Watch the video below to hear more about Rob’s plans,
https://youtu.be/qjLjA7qHvOg
Your vote will help ensure we have dedicated and experienced leadership that listens and works tirelessly to address the challenges facing Delray Beach.
You can learn more about Rob Long and his vision for Delray Beach at:
Website: www.RobforDelray.com
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/RobforDelray
Civility is the foundation of functional government. But, unfortunately, when there is vitriol and unprofessionalism on the dais, Delray residents pay the price. Rob Long's campaign is about bringing people together to prioritize residents over retribution.
Delray's diverse neighborhoods and perspectives have always been our greatest strengths and should never be used to divide us as a community. It's time to work together to protect the "Village by the Sea" we all know and love.
Rob Long is an engineer, small business owner, and dedicated public servant. For the last six years, he's served all Palm Beach County residents as the elected Chair of the Palm Beach Soil & Water Conservation District. However, community outcry right here in his backyard has led him to focus on Delray Beach.
Rob has lived in Delray for over a decade and devoted much of that time to volunteering on our city's advisory boards and immersing himself in community issues. Rob is committed to continuing his service to our city and intends to apply his background and leadership ability to fill the void on our commission.
Jonathan Cooper
Rob long Campaign
email us here
Rob Long on Traffic and Parking