Extended Wi-Fi Family - Technologies and Economics Technologies, Applications and Markets 2023

DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Extended Wi-Fi Family - Technologies and Economics Technologies, Applications and Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report addresses recent or planned enhancements to one of the most established and powerful wireless technology - Wi-Fi. Originating in the 20th century, this WLAN family belongs to a very small group of communications technologies that are not obsolete with time.

The family continues to grow to add new members that bring WLAN to the forefront of today's innovations in communications with multiple applications and push the limits in performance. Wi-Fi will support and strengthen 5G networks making them more flexible and efficient.

The report's goal is to analyze recently introduced or still in the development advanced Wi-Fi technologies, their applications, and the marketplace. It also surveys related industries.

In particular, it addresses such developments as:

802.11n (Wi-Fi 4). The technology has already produced a multi-billion market, improving such communications characteristics as the rate of transmission, coverage, and others. It significantly increased the spectrum of Wi-Fi applications. In recent years, 802.11n products dominated the Wi-Fi market; but this technology is gradually losing its leading position to newer members of the Wi-Fi family, such as:

60 GHz Wi-Fi - 802.11ad/ay. This is the Wi-Fi industry's response to the users' new requirements to support gigabits per second transmission rates over shorter ranges for such applications as a home/office distribution of HDVD and similar bandwidth-hunger applications. The report addresses specifics of 60 GHz channels and details WiGig/802.11ad technology. It also introduces the NG 60 GHz 802.11ay standard.

White Spaces Wi-Fi (White Wi-Fi - 802.11af). This technology allows utilizing the property of sub-gigahertz transmission together with Wi-Fi advances. It uses unused windows of the TV spectrum and will work with Cognitive Radios.

Sub - 6 GHz Wi-Fi - 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5). This development allows gigabits per second speed and improves characteristics of IEEE 802.11n technology in a wide spectrum of characteristics.

Sub - 1 GHz Wi-Fi (excluding White Spaces) - 802.11ah.

802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), which stretches Wi-Fi characteristics beyond imaginable just a few years ago.

Wi-Fi 6E - 802.11ax in the 6 GHz band

WAVE 802.11p - Dedicated Short Reach Communications 5.9 GHz- contribution of Wi-Fi in the development of the connected car.

Other.

The report details technical and marketing specifics of these types of WLAN technologies as well as surveys their industries and shows that Wi-Fi 6 is ready to meet some 5G requirements; with incoming Wi-Fi 7 bringing an even wider spectrum of advanced characteristics.

The report was developed for technical and managerial personnel working on Wi-Fi-related projects to give them better-understanding the specifics of this family of technologies and markets. The report also includes a survey of Wi-Fi technologies-related patents for 2018-2022.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Introduction

2.0 IEEE 802.11n (Wi-Fi 4)

2.1 Process

2.1.1 Environment

2.1.2 Draft v. 1.0

2.1.3 Draft v. 2.0

2.1.4 Further Developments and IEEE Approval

2.2 Certification Process

2.3 802.11n Technology Specifics

2.3.1 Advances

2.3.1.1 MIMO

2.3.1.2 Spatial Division Multiplexing

2.3.1.3 OFDM

2.3.1.4 Channel Bonding

2.3.1.5 Packet Aggregation

2.3.2 PHY and MAC

2.4 Major Features: Summary

2.4.1 Specifics

2.4.2 Channel Bandwidth

2.4.3 Backward Compatibility

2.4.4 Adaptation

2.4.5 Security

2.4.6 Enhancements: Summary

2.5 Benefits and Applications

2.5.1 Benefits

2.5.2 Applications

2.6 Market

2.6.1 Drivers

2.6.2 Market Forecast

2.6.2.1 Model Assumptions

2.6.2.2 Forecast

2.7 Industry

3.0 IEEE 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5)

3.1 General - Improving 802.11n Characteristics

3.2 Approval

3.3 Major Features

3.4 Benefits

3.5 Usage Models

3.6 PHY

3.7 MAC Improvements

3.8 Waves

3.9 MIMO and 802.11ac Standard

3.9.1 Comparison

3.10 Industry

3.11 Market

4.0 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6)

4.1 Scope

4.1.1 Initiation

4.1.2 Structure

4.1.3 Enhancements

4.1.3.1 Role of MU MIMO

4.2 Marketing Considerations

4.3 Industry

4.4 Wi-Fi in 6 GHz Band - Wi-Fi 6E

5.0 60 GHz Wi-Fi

5.1 Goal

5.2 General

5.3 60 GHz Band Spectrum Specifics

5.3.1 Frequencies Allocation

5.3.2 Oxygen Absorption

5.4 Antenna

5.5 Radiation Limitations at 60 GHz

5.6 Combined Effect

5.7 Progress in Chip Technology

5.7.1 Challenges and Efforts

5.7.2 Modulation

5.8 Summary

5.9 60 GHz WLAN

5.9.1 Benefits and Issues

5.9.2 WiGig Alliance

5.9.2.1 Specification: 60 GHz Wi-Fi

5.9.2.2 WiGig Protocol Adaption Layer Specifications

5.9.2.3 The WiGig Bus Extension and WiGig Serial Extension Specification

5.9.2.4 The WiGig Display Extension Specification

5.9.2.5 Union

5.9.3 IEEE 802.11ad - 60 GHz Wi-Fi

5.9.3.1 Status

5.9.3.2 Coexistence

5.9.3.3 Scope

5.9.3.4 Channelization

5.9.3.5 PHY

5.9.3.6 MAC

5.9.3.7 Specifics

3.9.3.8 Use Cases

5.9.4 Industry

5.10 802.11ay - Next Generation 60 GHz Wi-Fi

5.10.1 Purpose and Schedule

5.10.2 Scope

5.10.3 Details

5.10.3.1 Channel Bonding and Aggregation

5.10.3.2 IEEE 802.11ay Physical Layer

5.10.4 Industry

5.10.5 60GHz Wi-Fi Market Considerations

5.10.5.1 Market Drivers

5.10.5.2 Usage Models

5.10.5.3 Market Estimate

6.0 White-Fi

6.1 White Spaces

6.1.1 General

6.1.2 Digital Revolution

6.1.3 Factors

6.1.4 FCC Activity

6.1.4.1 Super Wi-Fi Hot Spots

6.1.4.2 Role of Database

6.1.4.3 Specifics

6.1.4.3.1 TV Spectrum Utilization

6.1.4.4 TVBD - Details

6.1.4.5 First Network

6.1.4.6 Use Cases

6.1.4.7 Latest FCC Decisions

6.2 Industry Activity - Dynamic Spectrum Alliance

6.3 IEEE Contributions

6.3.1 IEEE 802.11af

6.3.1.1 General: Expectations - White-Fi

6.3.1.2 Differences

6.3.1.3 Benefits

6.3.1.4 Specifics

6.3.1.4.1 Methods

6.3.1.4.2 Main Principles

6.3.1.4.3 PHY

6.3.1.5 Architecture

6.3.1.6 Market

6.3.1.7 Vendors

6.3.1.8 White Space Alliance

7.0 802.11ah (Wi-Fi HaLow)

7.1 General

7.2 Goal and Schedule

7.3 Attributes

7.4 Use Cases

7.5 PHY

7.5.1 Bandwidth

7.5.2 Channelization

7.5.3 Transmission Modes and MIMO

7.6 MAC Layer

7.7 Summary

7.8 Vendors

8.0 IEEE 802.11p

8.1 General

8.2 Objectives and Status

8.3 IEEE 802.11p - Major Features

8.4 ETSI ITS-G5 - Major Features

8.5 ASTM Contributions

8.6 Industry

9.0 Wi-Fi Direct

9.1 Overview

9.2 Major Properties

10.0 Wi-Fi Aware

11.0 P802.11az

11.1 General

11.2 Details

11.3 Benefits

12.0 P802.11be (Wi-Fi 7)

12.1 Background

12.2 Scope

12.3 Schedule

12.4 Candidate Features

12.5 First demonstration

13.0 P802.11bd

13.1 Title

13.2 Preliminary Schedule

13.3 Scope

13.4 Demand for Project

13.4.1 Current situation

13.4.2 Enhanced DSRC

13.4.3 PHY and MAC Summary

14.0 P802.11bb

14.1 General

14.2 Time Frame

14.3 Scope

15.0 Conclusions

Companies Mentioned

Aruba

Asus

Autotalks

Aviacomm

Blu Wireless

Broadcom

Buffalo

Cambium Networks

Carlson Wireless

Cisco (APs)

Cohda Wireless

Commsignia

D-Link

Extreme Networks

Huawei

Huawei

IgniteNet

Intel

Intel

Kapsch

Lattice

Linksys

Marvell

MediaTek

Morse Micro

NXP

Netgear

Orca

Peraso

Qorvo

Qualcomm

Quantenna

Redpine Signals

Silex

TP-Link

Tensorcom

ZyXel (AP, Router, WUSB)

