Expo West 2023 Brings Over 100 B Corps Together to Transform Business
B Corp community demonstrates positive impact, activates B Corp Month theme of “Go Beyond” at Natural Products Expo West
B Corps embody how businesses can be a force for good. We're excited to be part of the largest convening of B Corps in the history of Expo West.”EXPO WEST, ANAHEIM, CA, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, B Lab U.S. & Canada (booth #3025) furthers its commitment to transforming the economic system alongside more than 100 B Corps exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West – the largest group of B Corps ever to attend the conference. Certified B Corporations, or B Corps, are businesses that meet high standards of positive social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. The B Corps in attendance will showcase innovative products and business models that positively impact workers, communities, customers, and the environment.
— Jodi Beasley, Senior Director of Community at B Lab U.S. & Canada
“B Corps embody how businesses can be a force for good. Their progress in advancing climate justice, racial equity, and a stakeholder-driven economy is something the natural products industry can be proud of. We're excited to be part of the largest convening of B Corps in the history of Expo West,” said Jodi Beasley, Senior Director of Community at B Lab U.S. & Canada.
Expo West coincides with the start of B Corp Month 2023, B Lab’s annual campaign celebrating B Corps around the world. This year’s theme, “We Go Beyond” (#WeGoBeyond), presents the global community of B Corps who “go beyond” the status quo and take action to transform the economic system.
The campaign will be activated through interactive displays at the B Corporation booth, as well as by the community of more than 6,000 Certified B Corps around the world, representing 88 countries, 159 industries, and more than 500,000 workers.
B Corps will play a leading role in programming throughout Expo West. View a full list of the B Corps exhibiting at Expo West.
Members of the press, conference attendees, and the B Corp community are invited to gather at the following events:
Tuesday, March 7
Climate Day
Featured B Corps speakers at The Climate Collaborative’s Climate Day include representatives from KeHe, Patagonia, Ben & Jerry’s, Big Path Capital, GoodSam, Miyoko’s, Sensiba San Filippo, Traditional Medicinals, and Pure Strategies. B Lab U.S. & Canada will showcase its climate justice work at the Networking Reception & Resource Fair from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
B Beauty Coalition Happy Hour, 4-5 p.m. @ Mustela - Babo Botanicals booth #2836
All members and friends of the B Corp community are invited to join hosts B Lab, Mustela, Babo Botanicals, MaCher, and Badger for a B Beauty Coalition happy hour! In partnership with Certified B Corp beverage sponsor Boochcraft, join them for drinks, raffles, and prizes!
Friday, March 10
Coffee & Tea Time 9:30-11 a.m. @ B Lab booth #3025
Stop by the B Lab booth for a casual morning mixer with B Corp employees alongside samples from B Corp coffee and tea companies.
About B Lab
B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, and tools for business, and we certify companies — known as B Corps — who are leading the way. To date, our community includes 500,000 workers in over 6,000 B Corps across 80 countries and 155 industries, and more than 200,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager.
About B Lab U.S. & Canada
B Lab U.S. & Canada is one of six global partners of the global network. We foster and mobilize a growing community of people and businesses working towards a more fair and inclusive economy in the United States and Canada. More than 2,000 B Corps make up the U.S. & Canada community, supported by the nonprofit, B Lab U.S. & Canada. Learn more about the U.S. & Canada network at wearebcorps.com.
