New Book on Eating Disorder Recovery by Anne Cuthbert, 25 Years of Experience Working with People with Eating Disorders

If Your Hunger Could Talk by Anne Cuthber Anne Cuthbert Author of "If Your Hunger Could Talk Anne Cuthbert of Body Expressions

Anne Cuthbert has been working with people with eating disorders, disordered eating, and body image concerns for 25 years.

Emotions play a huge role in having eating disorder thoughts and behaviors. Disordered eating is just a way to keep feelings pushed down. It’s a coping mechanism” — Anne Cuthbert MA, LPC, LMHC

VANCOUVER, WA, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Book on Eating Disorder Recovery from Therapist with 25 Years of Experience Working with People with Eating Disorders.

If Your Hunger Could Talk

by Anne Cuthbert MA, LPC, LMHC

Anne Cuthbert has been working with people with eating disorders, disordered eating, and body image concerns for 25 years. She has gathered up her experiences and approaches and put them into a book, If Your Hunger Could Talk: Find Peace and Your Path to Food Freedom.

Anne Cuthbert, owner of Body Expressions, a wellness center for treating people with eating disorders, has extensive experience and expertise working with people with all kinds of eating disorders.

Body Expressions is a community of helping professionals working to enhance the mental well-being of adolescents, adults, families, and couples in Vancouver and greater Portland. We are trauma-trained, take a non-diet and Health at Every Size™ approach to food and weight, and help people heal the underlying emotional and relational challenges to their food and body image concerns. We help people develop strong roots for personal growth and welcome people of all sizes, races, gender identities, and sexual orientations.

“I wanted to provide a self-study book with real steps and tools for recovering from an eating disorder,” said Anne Cuthbert, founder and therapist of Body Expressions. “It’s important for people to seek additional support, such as from a therapist, but this book can help a great deal.”

Emotions play a huge role in having eating disorder thoughts and behaviors. Disordered eating is just a way to keep feelings pushed down. It’s a coping mechanism. However, emotions need to be expressed with someone who is safe and will listen and validate the emotions. Without that, obsessing about food and body image come along to “help” keep the emotions at bay. If Your Hunger Could Talk is a book about changing your behaviors with food, which emotions will surface with that behavior change, and how to express those emotions when they do. This is the path toward long-lasting food freedom.

Anne Cuthbert, through her book, will help readers along the path. With a kind and caring voice, Anne provides real steps, doable exercises, and a deeper understanding of the reason for the eating disorder thoughts and behaviors.

These are the same steps and exercises Anne utilizes when she works with clients. In addition, these are the steps Anne used to aid in her own recovery process many years ago.

Eating disorders are debilitating for many. They rob children, adolescents, and adults from living a full and abundant life. Eating disorders have the highest mortality rates of any mental illness and an estimated 8 million people suffer from an eating disorder. Anne Cuthbert, through her book and through her wellness center, Body Expressions’, mission is to help those with an eating disorder or body image challenges to fully recover. Recovery is possible. Anne Cuthbert’s book, If Your Hunger Could Talk: Find Peace and Your Path to Food Freedom, will help with recovery.

Our Mission at Body Expressions

• Provide a safe, accepting space for healing and recovery from an eating disorder, disordered eating, and body image challenges.

• Support a non-diet approach to health and wellness.

• Provide outpatient treatment options for people of all sizes, races, gender identities, and sexual orientations.

For more information, contact:

Anne Cuthbert

9230 NE Hwy 99 STE 104,

Vancouver, WA 98665

anne@bodyexpressions.org

360-726-4141

https://bodyexpressions.org/

About Anne Cuthbert MA, LPC, LMHC

Owner & Practitioner of “Food Is Not The Enemy Counseling”

Anne Cuthbert is a Licensed Professional Counselor in Oregon and a Licensed Mental Health Counselor in Washington. She holds a master’s degree in Counseling Psychology from Antioch University, Santa Barbara, CA. Anne specializes in working with those with eating disorders and negative body image.

Anne’s counseling experience spans over 20 years and has included studying and working with experts in the eating disorder field, teaching counseling and communication skills classes, and assisting and managing several personal growth seminars and support groups. In addition to being an eating disorder specialist, Anne has provided counseling to people with a variety of relationship issues and early traumas, including adults who were abused as children.