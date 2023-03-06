Submit Release
Salimeno recalls URI’s ‘shot heard round the world’

Tom Salimeno, a Westerly resident and member of the University of Rhode Island's Class of 1949, was honored as the URI Rams' True Fan of the Game on Feb 18. The next day, he celebrated his 97th birthday.

At halftime, Salimeno was brought out onto the court and celebrated his military service which included two years in the Navy and 26 years in the Air Force. The crowd gave him a loud and wonderful response.

Salimeno had been in the crowd, in the front row under the basket, at Madison Square Garden in New York City when Ernie Calverley made the "shot heard around the world" in the URI versus Bowling Green game in the 1946 National Invitation Tournament. 

Distribution channels: Education


