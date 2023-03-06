Media Advisory - Government of Canada takes another step towards righting historically unjust convictions

OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, as he makes an announcement about how the Government of Canada will enable convictions under the Criminal Code for bawdy house, indecency-based, and abortion-related offences to be eligible for expungement.

He will be joined by the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport Minister and responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, and Pam Damoff, Parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and MP for Oakville North—Burlington.

Following the announcement, Minister Mendicino will take questions from the media.

Date

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Time

1:30 p.m. EST

Location

West Block

Room 135B

3938 Wellington Street

Ottawa, Ontario

Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada