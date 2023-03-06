Submit Release
Vector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Vector Group Ltd. VGR today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be payable on March 30, 2023 to holders of record as of March 17, 2023.

Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco LLC and New Valley LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company's website, www.VectorGroupLtd.com.

