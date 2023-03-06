Submit Your Information: Johnson Fistel Urges Shareholders to Join Match Group Class Action Lawsuit - MTCH

SAN DIEGO, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Match Group, Inc. MTCH. The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Match Group common stock between November 3, 2021, and January 31, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors are hereby notified that they have until May 5, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below into a browser:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/match-group-inc-3

There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about Match's business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and failed to disclose that: (1) Match was not effectively executing Tinder's new product initiatives; (2) as a result, Match was not on track to deliver Tinder's planned product initiatives in 2022; and (3) therefore, Defendants' statements about Match's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Match Group class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Match Group class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.