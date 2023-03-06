JLW Consulting LLC Announces Diversity Hiring Services

Fairfax, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2023) - JLW Consulting LLC, a company based in Fairfax, is pleased to offer companies its Diversity Recruitment Services. With nearly 30 years of recruiting leadership experience, CEO Jermaine Williamson founded JLW Consulting to better assist companies in their recruiting matters. This is a task that JLW Consulting believes is central to a business's success. As the company offers recruiting services that focus on diversity, it hopes to further help emerging businesses enhance and generate a workplace that works for everyone.

"We're excited about the Diversity Recruiting Services," mentions Williamson. "We believe diversity is an essential part of the hiring process. A diverse workforce is ultimately better for businesses," notes the CEO, "It opens up their options to bring in more perspectives, talents, and experiences."

"We help every type of business achieve what we know they're capable of," says Williamson. JLW Consulting focuses on helping companies that feel as though their creativity or revenue has stalled, that they can't seem to find the right job candidates, or that their company culture isn't where it should be.

"We walk them through the diversity hiring process, step by step, and slowly integrate inclusion into the company culture, making it a part of their values," says Williamson. JLW Consulting shows clients exactly how to expand so that they're leveraging the broad pool of valuable skills and ideas that are out there and not limiting themselves.

In addition to its Diversity Recruiting Services, JLW Consulting is also known in its sector for providing Speaking Services, Executive Coaching, Technical Recruiting, Executive Recruiting, Talent Development, Recruiting Process Compliance, lowering cost per hire, increasing employee referrals, Talent Acquisition Services, and the company's TA-360.

Williamson explains that, "our TA-360 Assessment services measure how well our clients' businesses are doing when it comes to hiring new employees. We look at things like how quickly they're able to fill open positions, how well the organization is able to attract and retain top talent, and how well the organization is able to onboard new employees. The TA-360 may assist also in identifying areas where hiring procedures can be strengthened by taking a look at these aspects."

"When we work with companies," says Williamson, "we begin with this audit." Often, Williamson notes, businesses want to grow and expand but don't know where they're going wrong in the hiring process. JLW Consulting recognizes that business hiring processes are often not aligned with their needs and teams don't have a clear understanding of how to find the right team member.

"Our hiring services are designed to pinpoint and target these problems, teaching teams how to find the right people," Williamson adds. "The company's Talent Acquisition Service includes competitive intelligence and raw data, a customized report with all collected data, actionable strategies to become best in class, a priority roadmap with recommendations, a list of potential project improvements, and a full team debriefing in person or by conference."

A company devoted to its clients, JLW Consulting is pleased to expand further into Diversity Recruiting Services and help more businesses smoothly integrate diversity and inclusion into their workspaces.

JLW Consulting is a consulting and recruitment services company that helps businesses with their hiring processes. The company is pleased to add Diversity Recruiting Services to its toolbelt to help businesses diversify and expand with a new pool of talent. To learn more, contact Jermaine Williamson at jermaine@jlwconsultingllc.com and visit the company website at https://www.jlwconsultingllc.com/.

