Senate Bill 143 Printer's Number 0388
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in preemptions, providing for restrictions on utility services prohibited.
There were 2,251 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 376,257 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in preemptions, providing for restrictions on utility services prohibited.