Post Session Report :: Monday, March 6, 2023

SB 8, PN 290 (K. Ward) – The bill Requires insurance coverage for all costs associated with BRCA-related genetic counseling and genetic testing and a supplemental breast screening for individuals at increased cancer risk. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 144, PN 119 (Yaw) – An Act prohibiting the use of certain class B firefighting foams under certain circumstances; and imposing powers and duties on the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the State Fire Commissioner

Amendment A00160 (Yaw) – The amendment adds two definitions:

Manufacturer – The term includes those who manufacturers, imports or distributes.

Personal protective equipment – The term includes items designed, intended or marketed to be worn by firefighting entity personnel during fire and rescue activities. Items include jackets, pants, shoes, gloves, helmets and respiratory equipment.

The amendment adds firefighting to the list of the types of equipment that will require a warning label.

The amendment makes technical changes or additions to the bill.

The amendment passed by a vote of 50-0 and the bill went over in its order.

SR 48, PN 368 (Brooks) – The resolution urges the USDA to allow schools to offer 2% and whole milk as part of school breakfasts, lunches, and snacks. The resolution was adopted by a vote of 50-0.