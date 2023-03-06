Submit Release
Trooper-Involved Shooting Near 24th Drive and Thomas Road in Phoenix

At approximately 3:43 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) motorcycle trooper stopped a suspect on bicycle near 24th Drive and Thomas Road in Phoenix for a traffic infraction.

During the traffic stop, a records check revealed the suspect had a valid misdemeanor warrant. The suspect abandoned his bicycle and fled on foot traveling south on 24th Drive.

The trooper caught up to the suspect and attempted to take him into custody just south of the La Quinta Inn. The trooper attempted to tase the suspect but was unsuccessful. The suspect then produced a handgun. Fearing for his life, the trooper shot the suspect twice.

The trooper was not injured.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he was and treated and released on Friday, March 3, 2023.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Marcus L. Ybarra, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges including:

  • Aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer (2 counts)
  • Misconduct involving weapons (3 counts)
  • Resisting arrest

 

The investigation into this incident is being conducted by the AZDPS Major Incidents Division. 

