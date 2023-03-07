Economist Edward J. Kane dies at 87
Edward J. Kane noted economist and author specializing in banking and financial regulationhas died.TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edward J. Kane, an economist and author specializing in banking and financial regulationhas died. Dr. Kane's research focused on incentive conflicts in financial regulation and in crisis-management policies. His research around how "too-big-to-fail" policies are rooted in cultural norms of major central banks across the globe and the work done by the Shadow Financial Regulatory Committee which he helped found, helped to shape regulatory policy.
Dr. Kane was a highly-cited and the author of hundreds of academic journal articles and three books, including "The S&L Mess: How Did it Happen?" A close observer of culture high and low, he introduced the now-ubiquitous term Zombie Bank to the lexicon of financial writing in his analyses of the S&L crisis of the 1980s.
Professor Kane taught at Princeton, Iowa State and Boston College before accepting the Everett D. Reese Chair of Banking and Monetary Economics at the Ohio State University, which held from 1972 to 1992. He returned to Boston College in 1992, serving as the first James F. Cleary Professor in Finance until 2009. He has also held visiting positions at Istanbul University, Simon Fraser University, Arizona State University, the University of Arizona, Deakin University (Australia), and Victoria University of Wellington (New Zealand).
Dr. Kane was a fellow (and one of the youngest presidents) of the American Finance Associaton, a former Guggenheim fellow, and a Research Associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research. He served on the editorial boards of seven professional journals, consulted for the World Bank and was a Senior Fellow in the FDIC's Center for Financial Research. Much of his recent work was published and presented with the support of the Institute for New Economic Thinking.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on March 13, 2023, at St. Thomas the apostle Catholic Church, 5150 N. Valley View Rd., Tucson, AZ.
