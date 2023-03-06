(SOLD OUT) Ladies' Night: High on Knowledge, Low on Men

So, grab your gal pals, and let's show the men that we women know a lot about cannabis too! The Farmhouse Cannabis Co Burlington Dispensary

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Farmhouse Cannabis Co. has an amazing speaker panel on hand to answer questions about safe use, consumption methods, dosing, cannabinoids, and more. Plus, there will be a dessert bar, hand massages, mini facials, mocktail bar, cooking demo, hors d'oeuvres, beverages, vendor market, discounts, and draws and giveaways throughout the night.

Desiree, a lover of all things cannabis, and Maegan the Regional Sales Manager for Green Hedge will join the event as guest speakers. Desiree has been in the industry since January 2020 and is focused on building her knowledge of the cannabis plant and helping people from all walks of life find their best, happiest and healthiest selves through responsible cannabis use. Maegan has an extensive background in sales, product education, management, and retail.

Don't miss out on this event, ladies! Reserve a spot now and receive a swag bag (Retail Value $100+) as a thank-you for showing up.

Date: Wednesday, March 15th

Time: 6-9 pm

Location: The Farmhouse Cannabis Co. 666 Appleby Line, Burlington (in the McDonald's Plaza).

RSVP now and show the men that women know a lot about cannabis too! Sign up for their newsletter to be notified about future events too!

The Farmhouse strives to create a warm, welcoming atmosphere and provide stellar customer service through education and recommendations that meet the needs of their local and surrounding communities. They focus on building relationships through customer feedback, a carefully curated inventory, and handcrafted experiences. They are a Burlington cannabis dispensary that aims to be a step above the rest.

The Farmhouse Cannabis Co. are passionate, energetic individuals who take pride in delivering unique and personal experiences, where every visitor is a friend and neighbours are always welcome. They are knowledgeable about the products we sell and educate their guests on what is important to them. They are curious, passionate, and creative; let's enjoy life's journey together!

For more information and to RSVP for our next event, visit: www.welcometofarmhouse.com