Nominations for Culinary, Hospitality, Food Writing Summer Internships Open Until March 17
Les Dames d’Escoffier International Legacy Awards offer women in food, beverage, and hospitality career-transforming experiences
LDEI’s Legacy Awards provide first-hand knowledge and professional training from Dames in a diverse array of food, beverage, and hospitality-related industries”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Six women each year are awarded career-transforming opportunities presented by Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI) and The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and Culinary Arts. The LDEI Legacy Awards are curated industry experiences designed specifically to enhance the careers of women in food, beverage, and hospitality. Nominations for the 2023 LDEI Legacy Awards close March 17, 2023. Women with a minimum of four years of culinary industry experience are eligible to apply.
— LDEI President Jennifer Goldman
“Since its inception in 2009, LDEI’s Legacy Awards have provided more than 60 women with extraordinary opportunities to gain priceless, first-hand knowledge and professional training from Dames in a diverse array of food, beverage, and hospitality-related industries,” said LDEI president Jennifer Goldman. “Mentorship is at the core of LDEI’s mission, and we are thrilled to partner with The Julia Child Foundation to offer these unique experiences. As a member of Les Dames d’Escoffier and a culinary and media trailblazer, Julia Child paved the way for many of us in the industry and we are grateful for the support of her foundation.”
"LDEI's Legacy Awards continue to provide opportunities for women in the professional food world to develop their careers in ways Julia Child could only dream of when she was starting out,” said Todd Schulkin, Executive Director of the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts. “The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts is proud to support this important mentoring program, which we think Julia would call 'a triumph’.”
Each LDEI Legacy Award winner earns an experience of approximately one week working alongside accomplished LDEI members. Experiences take place between May 15 and August 31, 2023.
The 2023 LDEI Legacy Award experience categories and host cities are:
• Catering & Event Planning (New York, NY)
• Culinary Entrepreneurship (Philadelphia, PA)
• Food Journalism (St. Louis, MO)
• Hotels & Hospitality (Nashville, TN)
• Supply Chain (Austin, TX)
• Wine & Hospitality (Livermore, CA)
The LDEI Legacy Award is open to professional women from the U.S., Mexico, the U.K., Canada, France, and Italy who are not current or past members of LDEI but have a minimum of four years’ experience working in their industry. Winners will be notified in April.
Nomination forms are online at www.ldei.org/awards. Legacy Award Committee Co-Chairs are Dame Belinda Smith-Sullivan and Dame Helen Mitternight. The awards are supported by Les Dames D’Escoffier International, LDEI chapters, individual members and their companies, The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and Culinary Arts and by the Timothy S.Y. Lamb Foundation. For more information on the LDEI Legacy Awards and to meet last year’s winners, visit www.ldei.org/awards.
Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI) is an international organization of women leaders who create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the fields of food, beverage, and hospitality. The organization’s 2,400 members in 44 chapters in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, France, and Tuscany provide leadership, educational opportunities, and philanthropy. LDEI chapters raised and donated more than $525,000 to community non-profits and philanthropic organizations in 2022. For more information, visit www.ldei.org and follow LDEI on Instagram and Facebook Les Dames d’Escoffier Int’l and on LinkedIn.
